Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Report 2021-2028: Advanced Materials With Capabilities That Offer Safety As Well As Strong Structural Support Will Augment Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Long Span, Wall Bearing, Skeleton), by End-use (Commercial, Residential), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global light gauge steel framing market size is expected to reach USD 48.21 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.6%

The development of advanced materials with capabilities that offer safety as well as strong structural support will augment the market growth over the forecast years.The use of these framing products provides ease of installation along with a reduction in the cumulative project completion period owing to pre-fabricated structures, which is anticipated to drive product demand significantly over the next few years. The need to lower the production costs involved in the construction of buildings is also estimated to be one of the key factors responsible for market growth.The rising need to reduce the cost is projected to result in the development of refined materials and manufacturing processes, ultimately increasing product adoption across the globe. Over the coming years, the product is estimated to have an increased scope of application in commercial buildings owing to improved strength of framing material, facilitating its use in the construction of buildings with more than three floors.The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the market in 2020. Several manufacturing companies reported a notable drop in their revenues for Q1 and Q2 of the year 2020.

However, the market witnessed growth in the latter part of Q3 and the beginning of Q4 of 2020. Key players in the market emphasize more on expanding their market presence through mergers and acquisitions. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Report Highlights

  • The skeleton product type segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period
  • The segment growth can be credited to the benefits offered by the skeleton product types, in terms of strength and safety
  • Governments across the globe have undertaken several initiatives for infrastructure development boosting the construction of commercial properties, which has subsequently contributed to the growth of the overall market
  • The residential end-use segment led the global market accounting for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR from 2021 to 2028
  • This growth is attributed to the increased product adoption in the residential construction sector on account of the rising need to reduce the overall project completion periods
  • Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2020 and will retain its leading position throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing construction activities of new commercial and industrial buildings

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Light Gauge Steel Framing Industry Outlook3.1. Market Segmentation3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2017 - 20283.3. Value Chain Analysis3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Market driver analysis3.4.1.1. Rapid growth of the construction sector3.4.1.2. Technological advancements3.4.2. Market restraint/challenge analysis3.4.2.1. Safety issues related to the use of steel3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis3.4.3.1. An increase in the adoption of green homes3.5. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.7. PEST Analysis Chapter 4. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market: Type Outlook4.1. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Share by Type, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion)4.2. Skeleton Steel Framing4.3. Wall Bearing Steel Framing4.4. Long Span Steel Framing Chapter 5. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market: End-Use Outlook5.1. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Share by End Use, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion)5.2. Commercial5.3. Residential5.4. Industrial Chapter 6. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market: Regional Outlook6.1. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Share by Region, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion) Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

  • Hadley Group
  • Genesis Manazil Steel Framing
  • Clarkwestern Dietrich Building Systems LLC
  • Precision Walls Inc.
  • QSI Interiors Ltd.
  • Metek U.K. Limited
  • Intelligent Steel Solutions Ltd
  • FRAMECAD
  • Steel HQ
  • Steel Frame Solutions
  • SCAFCO Steel Stud Company
  • WARE Industries, Inc.
  • The Steel Network Inc
  • Cemco
  • Craco Manufacturing, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrl7d0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-light-gauge-steel-framing-market-report-2021-2028-advanced-materials-with-capabilities-that-offer-safety-as-well-as-strong-structural-support-will-augment-market-growth-301300757.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

