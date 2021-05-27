Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tint World® Opens Updated California Location In Fremont

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

FREMONT, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a premier automotive styling and window tinting franchise, has moved to an updated location in Fremont, California. Originally based in Union City, this updated location is the 5 th Tint World® center in California and is now under the co-ownership of Frank Helmand, William Kuan-wei Wu, and Kenny McCardie.

"William, Kenny, and I realized that there was a strong need for an auto styling business in our community of Fremont," Helmand said. "Tint World® offers high-end products that are sure to please all customers. In addition to providing great products, the team at headquarters showcases excellence in franchisee support and training. With their help, we will be able to provide our community with the services they need to customize their vehicles, homes/offices, and even marine craft - all from this brand-new, state-of-the-art location."

Tint World® Fremont, California offers a full variety of products and services, including window tinting, advanced driver-assistance systems, car stereo upgrades, custom wheel and tire packages, mobile electronics, nano ceramic coatings, paint protection films, security systems, color-change vehicle wraps, and residential and commercial window film.

"Frank, William, and Kenny are passionate entrepreneurs that possess the knowledge and skills to run a successful franchise," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "They will help us promote excellence under the Tint World® brand as we continue our expansion."

Tint World® Fremont is located at 3030 Osgood Court, Fremont, CA 94539. For additional information, call (510) 471-3880 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/ca/fremont-019/.

About Tint WorldFounded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become the leading franchise provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com and www.TintWorldFranchise.com. You can also like them on Facebook.

Tint World® Contact: Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO888-944-8468 info@tintworld.com

Media Contact: Heather RipleyRipley PR865-977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tint-world-opens-updated-california-location-in-fremont-301300335.html

SOURCE Tint World

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Car#Calif#The View#Tint World#Osgood Court#Fremont#Location#Window Tinting Franchise#Color#Styling#Custom Wheel#Car Stereo Upgrades#Installation#High End Products#Nano Ceramic Coatings#Vehicles#View Original Content#Fremont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cars
Related
Lincoln, NEstrictly-business.com

FNBO Opens New Location in Haymarket

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO, FNBO.com) has opened its newest retail banking location at 601 R St., in the Canopy Lofts building in Lincoln’s West Haymarket District, Executive Vice President, Individual Customer Segment Sean Baker announced on May 11. The grand opening of the new location began with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce on May 17, which kicked off a week of daily events and offers at the bank.
California Stateenr.com

People: California and Northwest Updates

After 34 years, William Ibbs is retiring as professor of construction management from U.C. Berkeley. His groundbreaking research into the subject of project change and its impact on labor productivity influenced professional practice and set a standard that helps parties resolve disputes. He will continue to chair The Ibbs Consulting Group, which provides advisory services to owners and contractors.
Los Angeles, CAallwork.space

Coworking And Cowarehousing Firm To Open New Location

Coworking and cowarehousing operator Cubework will open a new location in Vernon, just outside of Downtown Los Angeles. This is part of the provider’s plan to add 100,000 square feet per month to existing facilities. The new location on East 50th Street features five dock doors and one drive-in bay.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Li Auto Inc. May 2021 Delivery Update

BEIJING, China, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 4,323 Li ONEs in May 2021, representing a 101.3% year-over-year increase. "We are pleased to see our 2021...
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Protest at California/Fauntleroy

WSB May 28, 2021 (8:00 pm) We’ve added to the story after seeing the bill on the protest sign we got closest to. The City Council has a police-funding vote coming up. Adding more background now that we’re home. Brian May 28, 2021 (8:12 pm) When SPD arrived it seemed...
Fresno, CAABC30 Fresno

Raising Cane's to open location in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular fast-food chain is planting roots in the Valley and expanding before their first location opens in Central California. Raising Cane's is set to open a location in north Fresno on Blackstone and El Paso Avenues. This comes as the fast-growing chicken restaurant also plans...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BelHealth To Exit Care Advantage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth") announced the signing of a purchase agreement to exit its investment in Care Advantage, a leading at-home care business in the Mid-Atlantic of the United States, to Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. BelHealth announced signing of purchase agreement...
Richmond, VANBC 29 News

More windows open at DMV locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More windows at DMV locations around the state will be opening. DMV service centers will be operating by appointment only. This comes after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Additional windows are opening in stages on June 1, June 15 and July. The DMV is also working...
Texas Statecravedfw

District – A Northern California Concept – Opens First Texas Location in Addison Fall 2021

District – the beloved Northern California neighborhood restaurant and bar – will open its first Texas location at 5100 Belt Line Road (Village on the Parkway) in Addison this Fall. Open for lunch and dinner, the rustic yet refined concept pairs a menu of globally inspired shareable plates with an extensive and diverse wine and whiskey program. The result is an experience that guests can share with friends and family in a vibrant and communal setting.
Businesswallstreetreporter.com

VSBLTY (OTC: VSBGF) CEO PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Philadelphia, PA, June 01, 2021 — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY” or the “Company”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today released its CEO Update to highlight a number of recent milestones and provide an outlook for the forthcoming quarters. Financial...
Real Estateccr-mag.com

Covid & Commercial Property Mgmt Trends in Toronto

Not so long ago, we published an article about the COVID effect on real estate and the recently launched JLL 2021 US and Canada Office Fit Out Guide. In it, Todd Burns, President, Project, and Development Services at JLL, was clear in his prediction – flexibility and choice are key elements in future office planning.
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

9th Circuit overturns Walmart workers’ $102 mln win

A federal appeals court on Friday wiped out a $102 million verdict for Walmart employees who claimed the company violated California labor laws governing pay-stub information and meal breaks. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Walmart’s lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, who argued that Walmart fully...