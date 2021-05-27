Cancel
Time to Tap the Undervalued Status of Gold? ETFs in Focus

 30 days ago

Gold bullion ETF SPDR Gold Shares GLD was up 17.6% in 2019 and 24.4% in 2020. So far this year, the bullion ETF has lost 1.3% against 10.7% gains in the S&P 500. While the start of the year hasn’t been great, the end could leave the yellow metal in the green if some factors hold good. Let’s delve a little deeper.

Barrick Gold Stock Is a Screaming Buy Amid Higher Inflation

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) stock has been in the doghouse of late, with the stock plunging in conjunction with the price of gold. Undoubtedly, the popularity of cryptocurrencies, known by some as millennial gold, has taken a big bite out of the demand for precious metals. While Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and the like may exhibit traits of alternative assets like gold, I’d argue that given their limited history, it’s a bad idea to replace even a sliver of your gold exposure with a wildly volatile speculative asset that could fold at any time.
Dollar Firm as Traders Brace for U.S. Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S. inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate rises. Early Asia trade was steady, with the euro pinned below its 200-day moving average at $1.1930...
Gold investors ignore Fed

Gold was just hammered lower after the latest FOMC decision. Heavy gold-futures selling erupted after a third of top Fed officials implied they saw a couple potential rate hikes way out into year-end 2023. While leveraged gold-futures speculators panicked, gold investors ignored these faint tidings of slight tightening way off in the distant future. Their resolve is bullish for gold, as investors control far more capital than speculators.
BMO ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO ETFs and TMX Group joined to celebrate the launch of BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund ETF Series (TSX: ZACE) and open the market, including Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets, Ross Kappele, Managing Director, Head of Distribution and Client Management, BMO Global Asset Management, and Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group. ZACE is the newest actively managed strategy introduced by BMO ETFs and the first ETF series by Mr. Belski.
This ETF Captures Upside in Agriculture and Provides an Inflation Hedge

Commodities have literally been a hot commodity in the capital markets given inflation fears midway through the year, and investors can capture this upside and hedge inflation with the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC). The Federal Reserve may have tamped down inflation fears when they indicated no rate...
LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500 posts record high after Nike rally

* Financials lead S&P sector gainers; tech sole loser. * Dollar edges down; gold up, crude advances; bitcoin slides. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 POSTS RECORD...
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
S&P 500 Rallies to Record Highs – Low Cost Stock & Options Trading | Advanced Online Stock Trading

The S&P 500 simply set a file intraday excessive; the S&P 500’s tech sector alone outperformed the broader market on Thursday, up 0.9% in current buying and selling, and expertise shares like Tesla (TSLA) are making headlines as merchants bounce again into the expansion names that had underperformed to this point for the year-to-date. The intraday excessive follows information of latest information exhibiting a drop in jobless claims and an increase in orders for sturdy items.
Financial stocks lead S&P 500 sectors higher as inflation data boosts Treasury yields

The financial sector was the best performing of the S&P 500 11 stock sectors Friday, after upbeat economic data pushed Treasury yields higher. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF rallied 1.2% in afternoon trading, with 61 of 65 equity components trading higher, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.3%. Among the ETFs top holdings, shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. tacked on 0.8%, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. gained 1.0%, Bank of America Corp. advanced 2.1%, Wells Fargo & Co. climbed 2.8% and Citigroup Inc. edged up 0.4%. The sector's rally comes as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 5.4 basis points to 1.541% after data showing the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation in May marked a third straight big increase. Bank profits can benefit from higher longer-term interest rates, because that can increase the spread between what banks earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded by shorter-term liabilities.
Active ETFs Are Outperforming Expectations-Here Is Why

Since the most recent Federal Reserve meeting, the stock markets have been on a rollercoaster ride. The Fed has hinted that the interest rate will be raised in 2023, which is earlier than expected. The news wreaked havoc on the equity markets, which fell last week before resuming their ascent to new highs this week. Investors are unsure what to make of the current landscape and how the anticipated reduction in asset purchases will affect them.
Weekly Market Performance – Market Rally and Rebound

The major US markets reversed course from last week and ended the week higher as market participants stepped in to take advantage of last week’s selloff. International markets (MSCI EAFE and MSCI EM) rebounded as well and both had a strong week. All sectors had a positive week. Notable sector leaders this week were energy and financials, the two best performing sectors this year, respectively.
4 Hot Stocks to Add to Your Growth Portfolio

With interest rates remaining at near-zero levels, supportive government policies have been driving the growth prospects of several companies. As such, we think it could be wise to bet on Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), Energy (ET), Teradata (TDC) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) because they possess solid growth attributes and have immense upside potential. Read on.Growth stocks, particularly those from the technology sector, did not make a great start to 2021 as investors rotated away from expensive growth stocks to quality cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery. However, investors’ interest in quality growth stocks has been growing lately, with the expectation that supportive fiscal and monetary policies will help them achieve solid growth in the coming quarters. This sentiment is evident in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s (SPYG) 4.9% returns over the past month versus the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s (SPYV) 1.7% loss and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 1.4% gain over the same period.
Best ETF Ideas for the Second Half of 2021

(1:00) - Breaking Down Current Stock Market Performance. (7:30) - Inflation Concerns: Can We Expect Strong Economic Growth To Continue?. (14:20) - ETFs To Keep On Your Radar: How Should Investors Position Their Portfolios?. (19:45) - Are Meme Stocks Here To Stay?. In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak...
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Position Cut by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Japanese Yen Advances On Worsening Investor Sentiment

The Japanese yen firmed against its major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as investors digested mixed views from Fed officials on inflation and focused on more U.S. data for monetary policy outlook. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that despite recent price increases...
Global equity markets rise as investors stay focused on inflation and jobs

WASHINGTON / LONDON: Wall Street stocks rose and global equity markets edged up on Thursday on favorable data on U.S. jobless claims as investors reassessed Federal Reserve statements on inflation and pulled back looked to the data to come. The US dollar weakened, while the British pound fell after the...
Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P 500

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $424.77. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Gold: Bulls Need To Hold Here

It’s been a rough month thus far for the precious metals complex, with the price of gold (GLD) plunging by more than 7% thus far in June despite one of the highest inflation readings we’ve seen in more than a decade. While many investors had hoped that a continued dovish...