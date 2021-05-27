Cancel
UEFA

Villarreal’s glory is a tale of redemption, vindication and disbelief

The Guardian
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClub has a first trophy after beating Manchester United, thanks to a second-choice keeper who had never taken a penalty. The greatest victory of all belonged to everyone, a whole team effort. So often said, this time it was true. Gerard Moreno, Dani Raba, Paco Alcácer, Alberto Moreno, Dani Parejo, Moi Gómez, Raúl Albiol, Francis Coquelin, Mario Gaspar, Pau Torres, Gerónimo Rulli: by the time Villarreal had won their first trophy every player on the pitch had scoredand it wasn’t just them either. It was everything and everyone; a town of 50,577, the smallest to have a European title and, then, at the end of it all a single man standing there alone, trying not to think about it.

