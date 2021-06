Our island store, founded by the Pinkham family in 1882, will be 140 years old next year. Now owned by Barbara and Todd Leland, the store has undergone many changes since our small children, clutching a nickel, eagerly ran to the back of the store to the display counter where they could buy a handful of penny candy. Now workmen, native Mainers, year-round summer folk, and seasonal visitors can order and be served through a window on the entrance porch or browse around inside for a variety of ready to eat foods as well as groceries, wine, and beer to take home Then they can retire to the new picnic tables with benches and canopies made locally by Tiger Dalton and Sarah (Peanut) Connor, as well as rocking chairs that fill the grounds closest to the store and the Barn, inviting friends to meet for a meal together.