Jan Brito has gotten used to the D.C. area's crazy housing market in the past few months, but it keeps throwing surprises her way. A few days ago, the Compass real estate agent listed a multiunit building in the Ward 8 neighborhood of Congress Heights. Normally investment properties like this one can sit on the market for weeks, especially in neighborhoods that command lower rents. But within days, 10 offers had come in at a pace that eventually pushed the property to go under contract for about $100,000 more than its original $760,000 asking price.