Popular and infamous Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was criminally charged by the feds a few weeks ago for allegedly violating the civil rights of four inmates inside of the Clayton County Jail in Georgia for causing pain and bodily injury. However, the indictment does not show any proof of bodily injury, which the feds must demonstrate for the charges to be sustained. Based on documents obtained from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and local news reports, the only outcry was made by a Caucasian male inmate; the remaining three alleged victims were solicited by the federal government.