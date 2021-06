[Defense Post has just featured an article denying that the U.-S.-led African Lion war games will occur in any part of the Western Sahara, attributing the denial to U.S. Africa Command. The article also said that a statement to the opposite effect posted by Morocco’s Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani has been deleted from his Twitter page. However, the fact that the Pentagon is holding a 10,000-troop military exercise across Morocco after the resumption of hostilities between the government and the Western Sahara is still a cause for major concern.]