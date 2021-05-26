Cancel
Ohio Judge Declares Mistrial in Murder Case Against Simone Biles’ Brother

By BridgetEE
myhoustonmajic.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTevin Biles-Thomas the brother of Olympic gymnast, multi medalist, Simone Biles, was in serious trouble when he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault, along with one count of perjury for the fatal shooting, at an Airbnb rental property in Cleveland, Ohio on New Years eve 2018, that left three men dead. However an Ohio judge was forced to declare a mistrial in Biles-Thomas murder case.

