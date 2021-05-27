Cancel
Column: Virtual summer programs now available for K through 12th grades

By Robert Garza, Ph.D.
MySanAntonio
 2021-05-27

As many parents begin planning for the summer months, we know how challenging it can be to find enrichment opportunities for children while practicing social distancing and safety protocols. This is why Palo Alto College has shifted its annual Summer Camps to a virtual environment, where programming will be offered live via video conferencing or can be streamed from your home device at your child’s leisure.

