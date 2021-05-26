"The Racial Reality" Column Seeks to Move Readers to Act Boldly in the Service of Racial Justice
A new column debuted on Monday in the Naples Daily News and the News-Press called "The Racial Reality." The columnist is Florida Gulf Coast University associate professor of sociology, and Director of FGCU’s Center for Critical Race and Ethnic Studies, Dr. Ted Thornhill. The preface to the debut, titled “George Floyd murder anniversary chance to do something meaningful,” says Dr. Thornhill's mission is to provide insightful and provocative analysis about racial matters of local and national importance. And that ultimately, he hopes to stir the hearts and minds of readers and move them to act boldly in the service of racial justice in Southwest Florida and beyond.news.wgcu.org