Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

"The Racial Reality" Column Seeks to Move Readers to Act Boldly in the Service of Racial Justice

wgcu.org
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA new column debuted on Monday in the Naples Daily News and the News-Press called "The Racial Reality." The columnist is Florida Gulf Coast University associate professor of sociology, and Director of FGCU’s Center for Critical Race and Ethnic Studies, Dr. Ted Thornhill. The preface to the debut, titled “George Floyd murder anniversary chance to do something meaningful,” says Dr. Thornhill's mission is to provide insightful and provocative analysis about racial matters of local and national importance. And that ultimately, he hopes to stir the hearts and minds of readers and move them to act boldly in the service of racial justice in Southwest Florida and beyond.

news.wgcu.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Racial Justice#Southwest Florida#Sociology#The Naples Daily News#The News Press#Social Stratification#African#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Florida Statephilasun.com

Florida bans Black journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones Pulitzer-prize winning “1619 Project” from public classrooms

ABOVE PHOTO: Nikole Hannah-Jones attends the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Faculty members of a North Carolina university want an explanation for the school’s reported decision to back away from offering a tenured teaching position to Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones’ work on the country’s history of slavery has drawn the ire of conservatives. A report in NC Policy Watch on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 said Hannah-Jones was to be offered a tenured professorship as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Politicsdavisvanguard.org

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 111: Assemblymember Ash Kalra Discusses the California Racial Justice Act

Last year Assemblymember Ash Kalra authored a landmark bill that addresses racial discrimination in criminal sentencing and convictions. The California Racial Justice Act, which will prohibit racial discrimination in convictions and sentences. The act will prohibit it in all convictions and sentences. It also creates a process to challenge racial bias in trial or following conviction.
EducationPosted by
Forbes

Schools Must Push Harder For Racial Justice. Educators Are Leading The Charge.

The United States was shaken to its core a year ago, when police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in broad daylight on a street in Minnesota. In the wake of his killing, a movement for racial justice—one that had been building for decades—roared to life. Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, and countless other Black men, women and children who were killed while in their homes, walking from a store and merely going about their lives came to represent the tragic—and too often ignored—consequences of deep-seated racism. The country was forced to take a long-overdue look at its systems, institutions and policies and how they have disregarded those who are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPoC) and, at worst, blatantly harmed them.
SocietyTechRepublic

Survey finds commitment to racial justice at work is fading away

Eighty-three percent of employees want leaders to prioritize racial injustice and workplace diversity, according to Benevity. Corporations have not come through on promises to address racial injustice, and this lack of action is influencing attitudes about coming back to the office, according to a new survey. Benevity released a Racial Justice and Equity Survey today to measure the state of racial justice on the corporate agenda.
Minneapolis, MNumn.edu

A call for racial justice

Nine days after George Perry Floyd Jr. was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel announced a systemwide scholarship honoring his memory. Floyd, who had five children and two grandchildren, grew up in Houston and moved to Minneapolis in 2014, where he worked as a...
SocietyWashington Post

On racial justice, actions are as important as information

I applaud Robert McCartney’s June 14 Regional Memo column on conservative criticism of racial equity efforts in the Loudoun County schools, “White fragility on display in Loudoun.” But the piece also underscored, unintentionally, one of the reasons that efforts to teach and discuss racial justice can be difficult and, in the extreme, self-defeating. Mr. McCartney cited a slide on a website opposed to the county’s racial efforts “allegedly shown to second-graders, asking students to answer the question, ‘How can you be an anti-racist leader?’ ”
Advocacynationalmssociety.org

National MS Society Signs on to Statement of Guiding Principles to Advance Racial Equity and Justice

As leaders who are committed to equity and justice, as mission-focused organizations who are stewards of the public trust, and as a nonprofit sector with far-reaching impact on the national economy, the undersigned are committed to advancing racial justice and equity in all areas of civic and community life. We are deeply moved by the stark racial injustice that the intersecting crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and police violence toward people of color have once again revealed -- racial injustice that is intertwined with America’s past and its present. The racial and ethnic disparities that persist across economic, education, healthcare, criminal justice, and other sectors of society make clear that systemic racism continues to undermine the foundations of well-being for communities of color by denying access to opportunity and making it more difficult to secure jobs, housing, healthcare, education, nutrition, and equal treatment under law.
Societyinfodocket.com

Report: “How Getty Archivists Support Racial Justice”

In describing archives and collections, we are interpreting history, and the words we choose are important. For example, describing a subject within a collection as an “enslaved person,” rather than a “slave,” emphasizes the person’s humanity, making it clear that enslavement was something forced upon them, and does not describe their entire identity. No matter how much we strive to be unbiased, the language we use in archival description carries weight—our choice of words guides and influences the reader.
Societywdiy.org

Campaign for Racial and Ethnic Justice's Kumari Ghafoor-Davis | LV Discourse

Sally Handlon welcomes Kumari Ghafoor-Davis, MSW and director, Campaign for Racial and Ethnic Justice of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley (CACLV) to discuss the various programs currently offered, and those being created, which target developing stronger relationships with our community – as families, organizations and companies. Tune...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

7 ways companies are advancing racial justice in business

Over the past year, the pressure for companies to act on racial equality has increased. In response, they have started to focus on seven key actions to increase diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). These include hiring for DE&I roles and providing anti-bias trainings. The murder of George Floyd at the...
SocietyThought Catalog

On Being A White Girl Who Posted Too Many Racial Justice Infographics In 2020

Last year, racial injustice rightfully became a talking point on all news channels and in homes. Some of us were discovering the depth of these disparities for the first time. By some of us, I mean most white people. People of color have known about and experienced the innumerable atrocities committed against minorities since the beginning of time. I had the privilege of getting a serious grasp on it last year. I was appalled that my public school had failed me and my waspy town sheltered me, and I needed to stop the cycle. I was a healthcare worker in COVID units and didn’t want to expose those brave enough to protest, so I took to social media. In between my incessant posts about the ever-evolving information on the pandemic, I was posting facts and figures about the racial injustices in our country (and the world), specifically regarding police brutality. I saw that both issues were being made worse by a lack of communication and education. And while that is true, and while the pandemic personally and deeply affected the lives of millions, the topic of racial injustice did not need my infographics on how racism is bad or leaked body cam videos to make a positive impact.
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Legislator Behind Tennessee’s Critical Race Theory Ban Weighs In on Shelby County Schools Racial Justice and Equity Training

Tennessee State Representative John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) offered his thoughts on Shelby County Schools’ (SCS) consideration of implementing racial justice and equity training. Ragan shared with The Tennessee Star that a requirement of this training as a condition of employment could potentially be an issue – it would have to be voluntary.
Businesssustainablebrands.com

Color of Change Holding Corporations Accountable to Racial Justice Promises

The nation’s largest online racial justice organization has outlined new demands of corporations that made racial justice statements to urge them to move #BeyondTheStatement. One year after the murder of George Floyd sparked worldwide racial justice protests and a corresponding wave of corporate statements of support for racial justice and...
Societyunitedway.org

Broadening Horizons on Racial Equity

In the wake of last year’s racial justice protests and Derek Chauvin’s conviction for George Floyd’s murder, many are wondering about meaningful actions we can take to make our communities more equitable places. Some of us are having these conversations in our families, places of worship, social circles, or workplaces....
New York City, NYNY Daily News

How to advance racial justice in public education

At the same time we honor Juneteenth — a Black celebration of liberation and the moment when the final groups of enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom — it is important that we see our celebration in full context. Just this week, Congress made Juneteenth a federal holiday, yet as we all enjoy a new day off from school, work or other obligations, we also have states across the country banning teaching about our true history, including in Texas.