"The Racial Reality" Column Seeks to Move Readers to Act Boldly in the Service of Racial Justice

Last year, racial injustice rightfully became a talking point on all news channels and in homes. Some of us were discovering the depth of these disparities for the first time. By some of us, I mean most white people. People of color have known about and experienced the innumerable atrocities committed against minorities since the beginning of time. I had the privilege of getting a serious grasp on it last year. I was appalled that my public school had failed me and my waspy town sheltered me, and I needed to stop the cycle. I was a healthcare worker in COVID units and didn’t want to expose those brave enough to protest, so I took to social media. In between my incessant posts about the ever-evolving information on the pandemic, I was posting facts and figures about the racial injustices in our country (and the world), specifically regarding police brutality. I saw that both issues were being made worse by a lack of communication and education. And while that is true, and while the pandemic personally and deeply affected the lives of millions, the topic of racial injustice did not need my infographics on how racism is bad or leaked body cam videos to make a positive impact.