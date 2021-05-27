Cancel
Hanceville, AL

Say cheese: Inaugural Grilled Cheese Festival this Saturday

By Benjamin Bullard
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 6 days ago
Just Repurposed co-owner Nancy Macon (standing) and Patrice Cooper of nearby shop QDs Boutique & More hang out in downtown Hanceville Wednesday, where the quiet streets will soon give way to tons of foot traffic (and tasty treats). Hosted by local merchants, the city’s first-ever Grilled Cheese Festival kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday.  Benjamin Bullard

This is one of those times when it’s perfectly okay to make a little extra effort just to score some comfort food: An all-day food celebration where indulging your appetite for all things cheesy isn’t just on the menu; it’s encouraged.

Downtown streets in Hanceville will close to traffic Saturday to make way for the city’s first-ever Grilled Cheese Festival. Like the food itself, you don’t need more than a passing glance at the aptly-named event to know exactly what you’re in for. From simple pan-toasted American cheese on white bread to more ambitious creations like bacon & pimento cheese on sourdough, it’s all about bringing people together to elevate a simple food favorite.

“Who doesn’t like grilled cheese?” jokes Nancy Macon, who (with husband Mike) own Just Repurposed, a downtown upcycled furniture boutique and one of the event’s local sponsors. “Adults like it; kids like it, and it’s just something everybody can agree on.”

Credit for the idea goes to Valerie Hitt, who owns the nearby Trinkets & Traditions shop. After noticing the success of similar celebrations in larger cities like Atlanta, Hitt approached city leaders a few weeks ago requesting permission to close the streets and stage the outdoor event. The city council, probably thinking nothing too elaborate was in the making at the time, dutifully signed off.

Since then, word of the festival has taken on a life of its own, buzzing across social media, attracting TV coverage, and racking up a list of eager vendors that — as of Wednesday — had grown to more than 40. Macon said the festival also will feature a line of food trucks in addition to the vendors, kids’ activities, a mobile arcade and bouncy houses, live music from a trio of bands, and a noontime competition (emceed by husband Mike) to crown the best grilled cheese maker in a live, winner-take-all grill-off.

The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m., and there’s no admission fee for the event — only for any food or goodies you buy from vendors. So if sharing your affinity for cheesy, melty goodness with hundreds of like-minded grilled cheese connoisseurs is your thing (and how could it not be?), cost won’t be an issue when the 1st annual Grilled Cheese Festival heats up Hanceville’s streets on Saturday.

