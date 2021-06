What If? has got to have the best potential for fun of all the Marvel TV series shown on the original slate, with the only possible competitor being Loki. The series, and it’s source comic arc(s) are basically a professional version of what everyone did with their friends when sitting around talking comics, “What if that spider bit Harry Osbourne instead?” or “What if Cap never went into the ice?”. These questions are basically ice breakers to some awesome rabbit holes you could fall down.