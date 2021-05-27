Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Punishing: Gray Raven’s Android closed beta begins today

By Olly Smith
pocketgamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePunishing: Gray Raven’s closed beta for Android devices has started today after an initial announcement last week. Kuro Game has begun the beta after a short period of pre-registration sees 3000 overall players joining the game to get a taste of what the full product will offer when it launches later this summer. While the beta is currently only running on Android, the developer has assured that iOS players will soon be able to sample it at a later date.

www.pocketgamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closed Beta#Launches#Google Play#Black Cards#The Ios App Store#Weapon Research Tickets#Beta Players#Ios Players#In Game Resources#Developer#Today#The Game#3rd June#Running#Rpgs#Combat#Short Period#Pre Registration#Title#Medium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Google
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Destiny 2 Crossplay Beta Begins May 25

It will be limited to select Vanguard Strikes. From May 25 through May 27, Bungie will begin testing crossplay functionality in Destiny 2. ON those dates, the beta will consist of unique Vanguard Strikes. This will be the first step to enabling crossplay across the entire suite of game modes for Destiny 2 players.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

How To Enable Game Mode In The Android 12 Beta

Back in the Android 12 Developer Preview, a new Game Mode was discovered and it seems it’s accessible in the beta too. Since the beta is a build of the Android 12 software that’s meant for the public, that means you can check it out for yourself if you install the software.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Punishing Gray Raven CBT Sign-ups opens for Global Server

Kuro Games’ Punishing Gray Raven will soon enter the Western market. PGR‘s closed open beta stage will be happening this Summer, with sign-ups for the CBT currently on-going. Punishing Gray Raven CBT Release Date: May 27, 2021. Fans of the once Asia-exclusive Punishing Gray Raven by Kuro Games will soon...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

App hibernation is live in Android 12 Beta 1

Most smartphone users have at least a few apps that they've installed, played around with for a day or so, and then entirely forgotten. These apps are using up precious storage and CPU cycles, so Google's been working on a way to get rid of them in a more subtle way. It's called app hibernation, and we've heard about it as an Android 12 feature for a while. Apparently it's live in the Android 12 beta released yesterday.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Dominion, the popular card game, is now in beta for Android and iOS

The popular card game Dominion has now come to iOS and Android and has been developed by Temple Gate. The game is based on the popular board game which is famous for creating the deckbuilding genre. Dominion’s original card game became very popular after it got awarded with Spiel des...
Android Central

PUBG: New State closed alpha testing to begin soon on Android in the US

PUBG: New State is an upcoming battle royale coming from the PUBG company exclusively to mobile. It is set within the same universe as PUBG but takes place a few decades in the future. Android players in the United States will be able to register for its closed alpha in...
Computerscgmagonline.com

Android Emulator Bluestacks 5 is Officially Out of Beta

Android Emulator, Bluestacks 5 is no longer in beta with the Global version ready for launch, the company announced. Bluestacks 5 is considered one of the best emulators that can run Android games on your PC. The android emulator has been in beta for quite some time but now this new version is finally ready for global release. The ‘out-of-beta’ version includes many improvements on both Windows and macOS platforms. The software’s previous iteration, Bluestacks 4 was released in 2018 meaning players have been waiting years for the enhanced edition. The company says that they rewrote the new iteration of the emulator so much that it is a completely different software compared to Bluestacks 4.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Android 12 Beta Is Now Available For Download

Android 12 has been available as a developer preview for a while now, but in case you’re not a developer but you’re still curious as to what kind of changes you can expect, you’re in luck because Google has announced that the Android 12 beta is now available to download if you’re interested.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

How the Android 12 beta visually compares to Android 11

Now that I’ve spent a little time using the first Android 12 beta, I’ve found a ton of new design elements that we’ll compare below. If you have a Pixel 3 or newer, you can learn how to install the beta for yourself, here. It’s also available for devices from other manufacturers, but early reports indicate the beta is less stable on non-Pixel phones.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Android 12 Beta Makes Its Way to a Handful of Android Devices

Google has launched the Android 12 beta program after detailing the changes coming to the next major version of Android at the opening keynote of I/O 2021. While the public release of Android 12 is still a few months away, the company is giving advanced users and enthusiasts a chance to try out the latest version of the OS on their device right away.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Let’s Build a Zoo Closed Beta Roars onto Steam This Friday

Let’s Build a Zoo is an adorable new simulation game where you get to create a zoo. While it’s certainly not the first with this concept, it does so with adorable pixel art flair. You’ll need to collect new animals, ensure they’re cared for as well as keep guests entertained....
Video GamesGamespot

Final Fantasy XIV On PS5 Exits Open Beta, Begins Official Service

Final Fantasy XIV's open beta on PS5 ended on Tuesday, beginning the game's official service on the next-gen gaming platform. The open beta began on April 13 along with the rollout of Patch 5.5 and was open to both existing subscribers and free trial users. In the short-term, it's not...
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Pixel 6 model numbers discovered in Android 12 Beta

(Pocket-lint) - Google has pushed out Android 12 Beta 1 as it sets off down the path towards the next-generation of mobile software. Announced at Google I/O 2021, the software is available for a range of Pixel phones as well as select partner devices. While early releases are designed for...
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

What’s new in Android 12 beta 1 (Video)

Google released Android 12 beta 1 to developers at their Google I/O Developer Conference earlier this week and now we get to have a good look at what’s new in the next major release of Android. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new design and...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Cross-play open beta for Chivalry 2 begins today, ends June 1

It’s a busy week for gaming news. But if announcements don’t particularly interest you, and you just want to play something, Torn Banner Studios has you covered. The developer’s latest game, Chivalry 2, has a cross-play open beta starting today. Players can participate in the open beta from now until June 1 at 11 AM EST.