Punishing: Gray Raven’s Android closed beta begins today
Punishing: Gray Raven’s closed beta for Android devices has started today after an initial announcement last week. Kuro Game has begun the beta after a short period of pre-registration sees 3000 overall players joining the game to get a taste of what the full product will offer when it launches later this summer. While the beta is currently only running on Android, the developer has assured that iOS players will soon be able to sample it at a later date.www.pocketgamer.com