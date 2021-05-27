Punishing: Gray Raven’s Android closed beta begins today

Android Emulator, Bluestacks 5 is no longer in beta with the Global version ready for launch, the company announced. Bluestacks 5 is considered one of the best emulators that can run Android games on your PC. The android emulator has been in beta for quite some time but now this new version is finally ready for global release. The ‘out-of-beta’ version includes many improvements on both Windows and macOS platforms. The software’s previous iteration, Bluestacks 4 was released in 2018 meaning players have been waiting years for the enhanced edition. The company says that they rewrote the new iteration of the emulator so much that it is a completely different software compared to Bluestacks 4.