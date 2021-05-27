Cancel
CVS dangles big prizes in bid to spur vaccinations

By Amanda Drane
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree family reunions, getaways and music festival tickets are for grabs in a CVS sweepstakes designed to spur COVID-19 vaccinations. Houstonians who received or are scheduled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from CVS are eligible to enter the sweepstakes starting June 1, the company announced Thursday. Those who enter can win from a suite of prizes, including $500 to $5,000 toward a family reunion, seven-day cruises from Norwegian Cruise Line and VIP trips to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

