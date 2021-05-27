CVS dangles big prizes in bid to spur vaccinations

CVS Health announced Monday that it is dropping its mask requirement at certain stores for customers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The change in policy, which went into effect this week, will only apply at stores in states and municipalities that have relaxed or done away with indoor mask mandates for vaccinated people, company officials said. That category will grow to include Connecticut starting on Wednesday, when the state officially drops its remaining coronavirus-related business restrictions and permits vaccinated people to go without masks or face coverings in most indoor settings.