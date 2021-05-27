The Complex World of Hotel Financing

While a handful of restaurateurs and retailers might quibble, there’s little debate about the fact that the hospitality business has endured the most punishing economic impact of any sector from the COVID crisis over the last 12-14 months. Revenue losses and layoffs are par for the course, and many hotel owners and operators have had to get creative just to keep their doors open. But day-to-day operational and budgetary demands can pale before longer-term structural financing challenges. Hoteliers rightly view the success of vaccine distribution, lower COVID numbers and promising signs of economic recovery as the light at the end of a long, dark tunnel. But for many properties, their time in the sunshine may be limited unless they are able to restructure their existing deals to account for revenue losses. In this pivotal moment, understanding available financing options—including some of the more creative and complex debt and equity financing possibilities—is essential for those that want to strengthen their position for sustained success in a post-pandemic environment.