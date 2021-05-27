The Complex World of Hotel Financing
Hospitality is among a small handful of industries that have borne the brunt of the pandemic’s economic impact. From steep revenue losses to difficult staffing decisions, hotel operations look different now than they did last year. For many hotel owners and operators, the difficult daily work of modifying operations and keeping the lights on is just the tip of the economic iceberg. Many properties are facing daunting long-term structural financing challenges. And with successful vaccine rollouts and the promise of a potentially dramatic recovery seeming closer than ever, now is not the time to stumble before the financial finish line.lodgingmagazine.com