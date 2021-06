Warren Buffett loves big bargains, but he knows that it’s very rare to get a “wonderful business” at a wonderful price. Such opportunities tend to be few and far between. It’s far easier to find a “wonderful business” at a fair price. And for the Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) of Omaha, it’s perfectly fine to settle for a fair valuation for a wonderful business rather than opting to hoard excessive amounts of cash waiting for a historic buying opportunity that may not happen in the timeframe one expects.