Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament lands huge addition

By W.G. Brady
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to reports, PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson is coming to the Motor City as he has committed to playing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held at the Detroit Golf Club from July 1-4. This past Sunday, Mickelson became the oldest golfer in history...

Detroit, MI
