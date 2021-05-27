Super Model: Michael Porter of Motel 6 on the Rewards of Accountability
It’s hard to believe Michael Porter was once homeless and discouraged. However, the general manager of the Motel 6 in St. Paul, Minn., has found a real home in the hotel industry since joining less than two years ago. This AHLA Star of the Industry, who was named General Manager of the Year (Small Property), shared with LODGING how he seized the opportunity to change his life and inspire others to do the same, becoming a role model, mentor, and coach for the people who work for him.lodgingmagazine.com