Super Model: Michael Porter of Motel 6 on the Rewards of Accountability

In the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach writes: “Now, thanks to stories like Mason’s and a yearslong push from advocates, in July Minnesota will become the first state in the nation to stop the practice of separating mothers in prison from their newborns, instead placing them in a community-based program together for up to a year after birth. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law in May. Roughly 20 inmates each year give birth while incarcerated in Minnesota and are then separated from their babies while they finish their prison sentences. Research shows that the experience triggers higher rates of postpartum depression in mothers and severs bonding during a critical period of mental and physical development for newborns.”