Hospitality Companies Form Alliance to Partner with Veteran Services USA

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON, Kentucky—Commonwealth Hotels announced a strategic alliance with Radisson Hotel Group Americas and Lockwood Development Partners to acquire and jointly re-develop nine hotels across eight states in partnership with Veteran Services USA, forming a vast network of new multi-use developments such as housing, senior daytime activities and care, and career training and reskilling resource locations for veterans across the country. The properties will be franchised with Radisson and managed by the Commonwealth team.

