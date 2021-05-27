Yankees Have Plan For Giancarlo Stanton's Return From Injured List

When it rains it pours.

Not only were Yankees forced to postpone their game with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night due to inclement weather, but they also received some bad injury news surrounding two key players.

According to manager Aaron Boone, starting pitcher Corey Kluber will be shut down for four weeks with a shoulder strain and first baseman Luke Voit has a right oblique strain. Both players will be placed on the injured list and are tough losses for a Yankees team that has surged up the standings as of late.

While the injuries seem to keep on coming for the Bombers, they did receive some positive news regarding one of their injured stars.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who has been on the IL since May 13 with a quad strain, is expected to be activated on Friday, per Boone.

"We'll probably wait until Friday. That's the plan," Boone told reporters. "I don't want to rule out necessarily tomorrow, but I'm kind of eyeing Friday in Detroit."

Before hitting the injured list two weeks ago, Stanton was in a 3-for-22 stretch at the plate. This funk came after a red-hot 12-game hitting streak, where he went 25-for-52 with 10 extra-base hits.

Although Stanton took batting practice on Sunday, he was not activated from the IL when eligible to come off two days later. That is because the Yankees still needed to see him run the bases.

It seems like Stanton has passed all the tests and will get another day of rest before returning to the club on Friday. The addition of Stanton will be a huge boost to a Yankees lineup that recently lost both Voit and Aaron Hicks (left wrist surgery) indefinitely.

