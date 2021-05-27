Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Boris Johnson defends virus record after ex-aide's attack

By JILL LAWLESS
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnctI_0aDA10qr00

LONDON — (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday rejected claims by his former chief aide that he botched Britain's coronavirus response and is unfit for office, denying an allegation his government oversaw tens of thousands of needless deaths.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also hit back after Dominic Cummings singled him out for criticism in an excoriating attack on the government.

Cummings, who left his job as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser in November, claimed the government’s slow and chaotic initial response, and Johnson’s failure to learn from mistakes, meant that tens of thousands of people had died unnecessarily.

“People did not get the treatment they deserved. Many people were left to die in horrific circumstances," he said during his hours of testimony to lawmakers on Wednesday.

Cummings — whose key role in the campaign to take Britain out of the European Union helped propel Brexit-backer Johnson into the prime minister's post — said Johnson was “unfit for the job,”

Johnson brushed aside the criticism, saying “some of the commentary I have heard doesn’t bear any relation to reality.”

“This has been an incredibly difficult series of decisions, none of which we’ve taken lightly,” Johnson said. He said that “at every stage, we’ve been governed by a determination to protect life, to save life.”

“What people want us to get on with is delivering the (reopening) road map and trying, cautiously, to take our country forward through what has been one of the most difficult periods that I think anybody can remember,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Cummings accused Hancock of lying to the public and said he “should have been fired” for mistakes including testing failures that saw patients with the virus discharged from hospitals to nursing homes. Around 20,000 people died with COVID-19 in British nursing homes in the first months of the outbreak.

Hancock said “the unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true.”

“We worked as hard as we could to protect people who live in care homes,” he said at a news conference.

“But we could only do that once we had the testing capacity," Hancock added, saying "it wasn’t possible" to test everyone being discharged from hospitals at the start of the outbreak.

The health spokesman for the opposition Labour Party, Jonathan Ashworth, said the government had questions to answer, whether or not Cummings’ testimony was true,

“These allegations from Cummings are either true, and if so the secretary of state (Hancock) potentially stands in breach of the ministerial code,…or they are false and the prime minister brought a fantasist and a liar into the heart of Downing Street,” Ashworth said. “Which is it?”

The government says it will begin an independent public inquiry into its handling of the pandemic within the next year. Opposition politicians, and families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, want it to start sooner.

The U.K. has recorded almost 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe, and experienced one of the world’s deepest recessions in 2020 as three successive lockdowns hobbled the economy.

A mass vaccination campaign that started in December has brought confirmed cases and deaths down sharply, though Britain is now reckoning with a more transmissible new strain of the virus first identified in India. It is spreading across the country, with the number of cases doubling in the past week, according to Public Health England.

Scientists expect the variant become the dominant one in Britain, but they say existing vaccines appear to work against it.

Almost three-quarters of British adults have had one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 45% have had both doses.

The government has been lifting restrictions in stages, with indoor eating, drinking and entertainment venues reopening last week, but social distancing and mask-wearing rules still in place.

Hancock said it was “too early now to say” whether remaining social restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus could be lifted on June 21 as planned.

Johnson said removing the remaining measures would depend on how much the new variant drove an increase in cases, and the speed of the vaccination campaign.

“I don’t see anything currently in the data to suggest that we have to deviate from the road map,” he said. “But we may need to wait.”

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at:

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic ]

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine ]

[ https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak ]

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ashworth
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The New Attack#Britain#State Secretary#Press Secretary#Ap#The European Union#British#Labour Party#Public Health England#The Associated Press#Criticism#Testimony#Deaths#Politicians#Campaign#London#Horrific Circumstances#Downing Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthTelegraph

Boris Johnson under growing pressure to lift lockdown on June 21

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to push ahead with lifting England's remaining Covid restrictions on June 21 after Nicola Sturgeon delayed the easing of lockdown in Scotland. The First Minister's decision came despite the Government declaring zero Covid deaths in the UK for the first time since the pandemic...
Educationfintechzoom.com

Boris Johnson News – Critics slam Boris Johnson’s ‘cheap’ schools rescue package

Boris Johnson News – Critics slam Boris Johnson’s ‘cheap’ schools rescue package. Critics have slammed Boris Johnson’s ‘cheap’ and ‘damp squib’ schools rescue package after giving his post-Covid education recovery tsar just £1.4billion of the £15billion wanted for extra tuition. The announcement of the fractional funding for lesson time and...
Public Healthkelo.com

UK’s Johnson says COVID data ambiguous on June reopening

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there was nothing in the data to suggest England’s COVID restrictions couldn’t end on June 21, but he remains cautious as it is unclear how protected the population would be against a new surge. “I can see nothing in...
Public HealthThe Independent

Lockdown exit scheduled for 21 June not yet ‘definitively off track,’ Matt Hancock says

Matt Hancock has offered a gloomy analysis of the prospect of easing of all remaining Covid restrictions in England on 21 June, suggesting there isn’t anything in the data to “say we are definitively off-track”Speaking hours after Boris Johnson admitted the data was too “ambiguous” at the moment to make a decision on the final unlocking, the health secretary said the government would set out the next step by 14 June.Asked whether the government was considering keeping mask wearing and work from home guidance post-21 June, Mr Hancock said: “As I say, and as the prime minister said earlier, there...
U.K.The Independent

Inside Politics: Boris Johnson being ‘bullied’ by his scientists, Tory MPs claim

We can’t seem to agree on anything these days. People on Twitter are currently arguing about London’s see-through sky pool. Some think the luxury swimming tank is amazingly cool. Some pointed out the social evils of banning “poor” tenants from use. Others said just looking at it made them feel dizzy. Boris Johnson will find a dizzying array of different opinions as he returns to work after his mini-honeymoon. Some of his own scientific advisers think it would be amazingly cool if the PM pushed the end of lockdown back to July. But angry Tory MPs are pointing to the social evils of further delay.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Brexit news: £113bn wiped off services exports as No 10 silent on Boris Johnson’s wedding break

A staggering £113bn has been wiped off exports of UK services as a result of Brexit - even before the sector was left out of the final trade agreement, new research suggests.Industries from IT and finance to business and professional services are among some of the hardest hit since the 2016 vote to leave, experts at Aston University in Birmingham found.Meanwhile, thousands of people are at risk of losing their rights to live and work both in the UK and on the continent because they are yet to apply for post-Brexit residency.British citizens in France, Malta, Luxembourg and Latvia have...
SocietyTelegraph

Boris Johnson must defy the prophets of doom and reopen on schedule

A warm and sunny Bank Holiday Monday across most of the country saw hundreds of thousands of day trippers flocking to the beaches and rural beauty spots. But if such activity might be construed as nothing more than a sensible step on the road to normality later this month, the dark clouds of fear and caution have cast their shadow over the future.
Celebritiesthecatholicthing.org

Boris Johnson and his three marriages

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancé Carrie Symonds on Saturday in a secret ceremony. The event was confirmed by Number 10 Downing Street following media reports. Johnson and Symonds were married at London’s Westminster Cathedral, a Roman Catholic church. 10 Downing Street falls within the cathedral’s parish but questions have been raised about how the couple could have been wed in a Catholic ceremony.
Public HealthTelegraph

Boris Johnson faces growing pressure from Tory MPs to push ahead with unlocking on June 21

Boris Johnson faces growing pressure from Tory MPs to push ahead with unlocking on June 21, as scientists remain split on whether they believe it should be delayed. Senior Conservatives warned that unless the data on the Delta variant of coronavirus - the renamed strain previously known as the Indian strain - worsened significantly, it would be hard to justify postponing the final step in the roadmap out of restrictions.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Jon Ashworth: ‘We need to start preparing now for the next pandemic’

Jon Ashworth thinks he knows the criticisms coming his way. “Whenever I do an interview I will get people telling me they are outraged and disgusted with me for not getting behind our Prime Minister at this time of national crisis [and] I have people… telling me they’re outraged and disgusted with me because ‘Why when our death rate is so high am I not going for the jugular?’.”
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Labour accuses Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser of giving ‘carte blanche’ to rule-breaking

Labour has accused Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser of giving “carte blanche” to rule-breaking at the top of government after he allowed the health secretary to keep his job despite breaking the ministerial code. Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministerial standards, found Matt Hancock guilty of a “technical” breach of the rules after he failed to declare that his sister’s company, in which he holds shares, had become an approved contractor for the health service. But he described the issue as “minor” and did not recommend Mr Hancock resign. Traditionally, ministers have stood down if they were found to...
Entertainmentcrossroadstoday.com

UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiancee in private ceremony

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, in a small private ceremony that came at the end of a tumultuous week during which a former top aide said he was unfit for office. The couple wed Saturday at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral...