Wall Street's top crypto experts - Restaurant banker shakeup - SVB's hiring push

Hibbett Sports significantly hiked its full-year guidance after reporting sales and earnings in the first quarter ended May 1 came in well ahead of Wall Street’s estimates. Mike Longo, president and CEO, commented, “Our Fiscal 2022 is off to an excellent start as our business continues to build on the strong momentum we experienced last year. Record quarterly sales and earnings were a result of our continued commitment to offering a compelling assortment of merchandise combined with our trademark superior customer service and a best-in-class omnichannel platform. New customer retention, improved store-level engagement, government stimulus and access to coveted brand name products contributed to our comparable sales growth of 87.3 percent during the quarter and drove additional transactions and a higher average ticket across our store base and online platform.”