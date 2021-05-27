Cancel
Wall Street's top crypto experts - Restaurant banker shakeup - SVB's hiring push

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChipotle. jetcityimage/iStock Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I'm Dan DeFrancesco, and here's what's on the agenda today: We highlighted the key players in litigation finance, from bankers to funders and brokers. Meet 11 of the sharpest minds on Wall Street when it comes to cryptocurrency. Wells…

#Wall Street#Cryptocurrency#Shakeup#Brokers#Svb#Chipotle#Insider Finance#Bankers#Litigation Finance#Restaurant#Wells#Today
Economy
Crypto
Markets
What Wall Street expects from Slack's earnings

Slack will present Q1 figures on June 3. Analysts expect Slack will release losses per share of $0.003. Go here to watch Slack stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. On June 3, Slack will present Q1 figures. In terms of EPS, 9 analysts are predicting losses of $0.003 per...
F5 Falls as Goldman Is Only Wall Street Firm to Rate the Stock Sell

Shares of F5 Networks (FFIV) - Get Report dropped Tuesday after analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from neutral on concern that the network-systems' provider's software business could disappoint. With the downgrade, Goldman is now the only firm with a sell recommendation on the Seattle company, according...
The DeFi Threat to Wall Street

Bitcoin’s share of total cryptocurrency market cap has fallen to levels not seen since the beginning of 2018. At that time, bitcoin’s relative weakness foreshadowed a crypto winter in which the total crypto market cap fell 86% peak to trough.1 Now many investors are asking: could the same thing happen again? While high volatility has been a hallmark of this emerging asset class in its formative years, there are several reasons to believe a digital assets bear market may be less severe, or even avoided altogether, this time around.
Wall Street Pros Are as Baffled as Anyone by the Dollar’s Fate

(Bloomberg) -- Wondering where the dollar’s headed as the U.S. deficit keeps growing? Wall Street’s also trying to figure it out. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sees echoes of one of the weakest periods in the greenback’s recent history. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley thinks it could actually strengthen. A swelling U.S. current-account...
One Of Wall Street’s Most Successful Investors Is Mulling A $1.5 Billion Crypto Investment

American businessman and former cryptocurrency skeptic Carl Icahn is considering entering the cryptocurrency market in a “relatively big way” — teasing a “billion dollars, billion-and-a-half” investment. In 2018, the activist investor called cryptocurrency “ridiculous” during an interview with CNBC, adding “maybe I’m too old for them, but I wouldn’t touch...
A Wall Street insider debunks Robinhood’s payment for order flow myths

A Wall Street insider has published a report that could upend conventional thinking about payment for order flow, the controversial practice that helped Robinhood grow explosively on its way to an initial public offering. After tracking the controversy over trading in GameStop this winter, Hitesh Mittal, the founder of BestEx...
Workday Eases Even After Beating Wall Street’s Expectations

Workday (((WDAY)- Get the report Shares declined even after HR and financial application providers announced better-than-expected first-quarter results, including a 15% increase in total revenue. Shares in the Pleasanton, Calif. Company fell 2.2% to $ 231.85 in the final check. Workday, which ended on April 30, reported a loss of...
Ray Dalio, Wall Street’s ‘Oddest Duck,’ Shares the Bitcoin Mind

The founder of what’s regularly called the world’s largest hedge fund by assets, Bridgewater Associates, which runs algorithmic strategies for mega-corporations, sovereign wealth funds and state pension plans, takes a macro view of global finance. And much of its success, Dalio says, lies in the founder’s heterodox view of money and credit.
Sour sentiment on Wall Street may have added to Bitcoin’s plunge

Bitcoin’s steepest price correction since March 2020 coincided with a growing sense of risk aversion on Wall Street, where investors are growing concerned that rising inflation might prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy – a move that could undermine the bullish case for riskier assets. Stocks, oil and...
Buy This Stock Before It Hits Wall Street's Radar

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is not a household name among investors, but it has put up consistently strong numbers over the past decade-plus that shouldn't be overlooked. Over the past 10 years, it has been one the five best-performing bank stocks on the market, and this year its price is up 82% through May 14.
Hooker Furniture earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

Hooker Furniture will be releasing earnings for the most recent quarter on June 4. Analysts predict Hooker Furniture will report earnings per share of $0.210. Track Hooker Furniture stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On June 4, Hooker Furniture is reporting earnings from the last quarter. 1 analyst...
BlackBerry (BB) call put ratio 5.7 calls to 1 put as shares rally 20%

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) June weekly call option implied volatility is at 430, June is at 280; compared to its 52-week range of 47 to 478. Call put ratio 5.7 calls to 1 put with focus on June weekly 13, 13.5 and 14 calls as shares rally 20%.
Wall Street Completes a Mixed May: What Next for June?

Finally, the month of May was not as bad for equity investors as it had seemed due to a spike in volatility on market participants' anticipation of the impending inflation. The common adage of Wall Street — sell in May and go away — failed this year. Major indexes like...
Hibbett Sports Blows Past Wall Street’s Targets In Q1

Hibbett Sports significantly hiked its full-year guidance after reporting sales and earnings in the first quarter ended May 1 came in well ahead of Wall Street’s estimates. Mike Longo, president and CEO, commented, “Our Fiscal 2022 is off to an excellent start as our business continues to build on the strong momentum we experienced last year. Record quarterly sales and earnings were a result of our continued commitment to offering a compelling assortment of merchandise combined with our trademark superior customer service and a best-in-class omnichannel platform. New customer retention, improved store-level engagement, government stimulus and access to coveted brand name products contributed to our comparable sales growth of 87.3 percent during the quarter and drove additional transactions and a higher average ticket across our store base and online platform.”
‘A Small Step': Wall Street Lukewarm on HSBC's U.S. Retail Exit

Europe's largest bank in terms of assets will sell off some parts of its mass-market business and wind down others as it looks to shift attention to its largest market — Asia. Goldman Sachs analysts said the measures are "a small step towards HSBC potentially becoming a more focused, simpler...
Carl Icahn teased a $1.5 billion crypto bet, called for stricter rules on Wall Street, and warned stocks will tumble in interviews this week. Here are the activist investor's 10 best quotes.

Carl Icahn is studying cryptocurrencies and could shovel over $1 billion into the space. The billionaire investor cautioned aggressive stimulus will ultimately hammer stocks. Icahn disclosed a stake in Allstate and called for stricter financial regulations. See more stories on Insider's business page. Activist investor Carl Icahn revealed he's mulling...
S&P 500 Futures track Wall Street gains to attack 4,200

S&P 500 Futures print mild gains amid Tuesday’s quiet session in Asia. Wall Street benchmarks cheered downbeat Treasury yields, Nasdaq gained the most. Fed’s George renews reflation fears, light calendar probes momentum. S&P 500 Futures remains positive for the second consecutive day, up 0.13% around 4,198 during early Tuesday. In...