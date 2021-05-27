Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Twitter urges Indian gov't to respect freedom of expression

By SHEIKH SAALIQ
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJpV6_0aDA0r8y00

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Twitter on Thursday said it is worried about the safety of its staff in India and called for the government to respect freedom of expression, days after Indian police visited its office in New Delhi over its labeling of a tweet by a governing party spokesman as “manipulated media.”

Twitter has been involved in a tense battle with the Indian government, which has often asked it to restrict content alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is trying to silence criticism, including of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter said it has “concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police” and “the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve.”

India’s IT ministry called Twitter’s statement “totally baseless, false and an attempt to defame India.” It said Twitter should “comply with the laws of the land” instead of “dictating what India’s legal policy framework should be."

The ministry also said representatives of social media companies including Twitter “are and will always remain safe in India.”

On Monday, Indian police visited the Twitter office in New Delhi to serve a notice directing it to answer questions about its tagging of the tweet as manipulated.

“It appears that Twitter has some information which is not known to us on the basis of which they have classified it as such,” police said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the messaging app WhatsApp filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court arguing that new government rules that require it to make messages “traceable” to external parties are unconstitutional and undermine the fundamental right to privacy.

WhatsApp currently uses end-to-end encryption for its messaging service, which encrypts messages in such a way that no one apart from the sender and receiver are able to read the messages sent between them.

Sweeping new regulations for technology companies were announced in February that hold them more accountable for content shared on their platforms. A 90-day grace period for complying with the rules ended Wednesday.

Leaders from Modi’s party last week tweeted portions of a document they said was created by the main opposition Congress party to make the government look bad over its handling of the pandemic. Some Congress leaders complained to Twitter, saying the document was forged. In response, Twitter marked some posts as “manipulated media.”

Under Twitter rules, it applies “manipulated media” tags to posts that have been “deceptively altered or fabricated.”

Twitter said in its statement Thursday that "to keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India.”

“But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law,” it said.

Critics accuse Modi’s government of silencing criticism on social media, particularly Twitter, a charge senior leaders of the governing party have denied.

The new social media regulations give the government more power to police online content. They require internet platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to erase content that authorities deem to be unlawful and to help with police investigations, including identifying the originators of “mischievous information.”

Social media sites, including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, were given three months to comply.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Of Expression#Press Freedom#Internet Freedom#Government Policy#Privacy Laws#Ap#Whatsapp#Delhi High Court#Congress#Associated Press#Protecting Freedom#Respect#Twitter Rules#Indian Police#Transparency#Intimidation Tactics#Principles#Social Media Companies#Criticism#Manipulated Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Place
New Delhi, IN
Related
InternetPosted by
Reuters

Indian police visit Twitter office to serve notice about inquiry

NEW DELHI, May 24 (Reuters) - Indian police said on Monday they visited a Twitter office to serve notice to its country managing director about an investigation into the social media giant’s tagging of a post by a ruling party spokesman as “manipulated media”. Leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s...
InternetFudzilla

Indian anti-terror police swoop on Twitter

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party sent elite anti-terrorist coppers around to the Twitter offices to send a message after the social notworking giant refused to remove a warning label on some faked photographs its politicians wanted to circulate. Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted some fake news based around...
Advocacyprudentpressagency.com

A global stress test for freedom of expression

The cornerstone of democracy is shaken. Governments around the world are failing to protect the right to freedom of expression. Exploited by individuals and groups to incite hatred and discrimination. In Switzerland, too, people frequently make binding decisions about freedom of expression. Delicate and demanding balanced work. This content was...
Middle East104.1 WIKY

Israeli media urges Facebook, Twitter to act on incitement against reporters

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A group of Israeli media outlets have called for “decisive action” from Facebook and Twitter against rising online threats and incitement to violence against journalists. Israel’s 14 top TV stations, newspapers, radio stations and news websites said in emailed letters from their lawyer, which were seen by Reuters,...
BusinessTechCrunch

Tiger Global leads $30 million investment in Indian Twitter rival Koo

The Indian startup said on Wednesday it has raised $30 million in a financing round led by Tiger Global Management. Mirae Asset, IIFL’s venture capital fund and existing investors 3one4 Capital, Blume Ventures and Accel also participated in the round, which valued the Bangalore-based startup at over $100 million, up from about $25 million in February.
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Israel media urge Twitter, Facebook to stop anti-press hate

JERUSALEM (AP) — Major Israeli news outlet are calling on Facebook and Twitter to take action against social media posts inciting violence against journalists after a rash of attacks and death threats targeting reporters. In letters sent Tuesday by over a dozen newspapers, websites, TV and radio stations, the social media giants were told that “journalists have become a target for incitement, which has put them in clear and present danger,” during the unrest that has wracked the country since the beginning of May. The Israeli media outlets called on Facebook and Twitter to remove offensive posts and “do whatever else is necessary in order to prevent the incitement from spreading and intensifying.”
World24newshd.tv

Twitter slams Indian police 'intimidation', new IT rules

The Indian government's battle with social media giants escalated Thursday with Twitter accusing the police of "intimidation" and slamming new IT rules that have also alarmed its peers and privacy campaigners. Critics say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration wants to stifle online criticism in what is a huge market...
InternetLight Reading

War of words between Twitter and Indian government escalates

The war of words between social media giant Twitter and the Indian government over new social media rules now in force continues to escalate. The new laws, the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules 2021, demand that social media firms and intermediaries appoint a chief compliance officer and an official contact person in India.
Worldjurist.org

Rights groups urge Cambodia to end assault on freedom of speech

Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a statement Tuesday calling on the Cambodian government to immediately cease its assault on freedom of expression in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement is endorsed by 12 international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and the International Commission of Jurists. The statement highlights...
Internetglobalvoices.org

Twitter vs India: The battle of BJP and Congress over a ‘fake toolkit’ on COVID-19

On May 24, police visited two offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurgaon, an action that escalated the feud between the government of India and the social media giant over new IT rules announced last February. According to the Delhi police, the visit was made to serve a notice to Twitter, part of an inquiry into a complaint about an alleged toolkit shared on Twitter that blamed the government for “COVID-19 mismanagement.” The government also sought clarification about why a tweet by Sambit Patra, the national spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been flagged as “manipulated media.”
Worldnewslivetv.com

Twitter strives to comply with applicable laws in India, says its spokesperson

NEW DELHI: As Twitter faces allegations of not complying with the IT rules in the country, the Twitter spokesperson on Monday informed that the microblogging company “strives to comply” with applicable laws in India. As per an official statement by the spokesperson, it informed, “As we have stated earlier, Twitter...
Internetsiliconangle.com

Twitter blasts Indian government for ‘intimidation tactics’

Twitter Inc. criticized the Indian government today over a freedom of speech issue just days after police turned up at the company’s offices. What elicited the criticism was law enforcement walking into Twitter’s Indian office and serving a notice to the company for the alleged transgression of mislabeling a post from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Internetommcomnews.com

Twitter Reiterates It Will Comply With New IT Rules After HC Notice

New Delhi: Twitter on Monday reiterated to comply with the new IT intermediary guidelines in India as the Delhi High Court issued notice on a plea against the non-compliance by Twitter India and the Twitter Inc. The plea, moved by advocate Amit Acharya, urged the High Court to issue direction...
Worldtechgig.com

If IT rules not stayed, they have to be complied with, Delhi HC to Twitter

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice on a plea against the non-compliance by Twitter India and Twitter Inc with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021). The Delhi. High Court. on Monday issued notice on a plea against the non-compliance...
Healthindicanews.com

Court calls India govt vaccine policy ‘arbitrary and irrational’

The Indian government’s Covid-19 vaccination policy was on Wednesday dubbed “arbitrary and irrational” by the country’s Supreme Court, Indian legal websites reported. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rolled out Covid-19 vaccination for all above age 18 on April 1 this year in a move that has come in for criticism because India simply does not have so many vaccines.
Public SafetyHuman Rights Watch

Outrageous Crackdown on Freedom of Expression Continues in Belarus

Democratic governments and international organizations are this week expressing shock and outrage over the unlawful forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, and the consequent arbitrary arrest of prominent Belarussian activist and journalist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend, Sofya Sapega. But despite statements of condemnation by key international actors, and of measures taken in response, such as the introduction of flight bans over Belarussian airspace by numerous EU member-states, the authorities there continue to viciously repress the independent press.
Chinatorynow.com

MP Harder talks about C10 and the importance of Freedom of Expression

Americanuck Radio - Guest: Kevin J. Johnston Summary by Peyton Smith Seg:1- (AUDIO) Black Lives Matter has absolutely ZERO to do with helping black people, or benefitting them. A drive by shooting at the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis illustrates this fact. See the events unfold... The Marc Patrone Show...