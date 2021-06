The Switzerland-based fintech FQX focused on electronic negotiable instruments has announced receiving EUR 3.84 million in venture capital in a seed round. FQX is developing a short-term financing and payment instrument, the eNote, which the funding should help scale. The eNote is an unconditional promise, based on blockchain technology, to pay a specific sum to another party at a specific future date and can be flexibly sold and transferred to any third party. Banks or fintechs can integrate this eNote infrastructure into their financing platforms.