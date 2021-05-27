Cancel
Maryland State

Former Capuchin Monastery, Circa 1922. On 23 acres in Maryland. 35,000 square feet! $24,900,000

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis former monastery has quite an interesting history. Originally built for an industrialist who made weapons for wars, but was also a smuggler. He even made moonshine in the basement. The house still has tunnels leading to the waterfront. The house then became a monastery for the Catholic Church for 30 years. Then the house was abandoned and fell into disrepair. There were holes in the roof, and raccoons living inside. The current owners purchased the home for $2.5 million and restored it. The current owners are the proprietors of Phillips Seafood. The house was built in 1922. It is located on 23 acres in Annapolis, Maryland. Seven bedrooms, thirteen bathrooms, and 35,435 square feet. $24,900,000.

#Circa#Fireplaces#Capuchin Monastery#The Catholic Church#Phillips Seafood#Zillow#Georgian#Asian
