Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Big cheese no more: UK drug dealer caught out by cheese pic

By PAN PYLAS
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44m11X_0aDA0eul00

LONDON — (AP) — A drug dealer in the English city of Liverpool thought he was the big cheese — until police got all the evidence they needed to arrest him from a picture he shared of himself holding a small block of creamy Stilton.

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court last week after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, MDMA and ketamine and transferring criminal property.

Were it not for a photo he shared of himself holding the cheese block from the reputable British retailer, Marks & Spencer, he could still very well be supplying large amounts of drugs.

Stewart was arrested after he posted the photo on the encrypted messaging service EncroChat, via his handle “Toffeeforce.” Unbeknownst to him, the service had been cracked by police in Europe. From that, his palm and fingerprints were analyzed and police had their man.

Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Lee Wilkinson said Stewart had been “caught out by his love of Stilton cheese.”

Stewart isn't alone in having his criminal activities brought to a premature end by his activities on EncroChat. Merseyside Police say around 60,000 users have now been identified worldwide, with about 10,000 of them in the U.K. alone. All are said to be involved in coordinating and planning the supply and distribution of drugs and weapons, money laundering and other criminal activity

Merseyside Police has arrested more than 60 people as part of Operation Venetic, and three more criminals were sentenced to long-term prison terms on Wednesday. Three more are due for sentencing Thursday.

Shaun Harrison, 33, was one of those, sentenced to 10 years eight months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Harrison was caught out after he revealed personal details of himself on EncroChat, on which he went by the handle "Scantbee and Sandferret."

“Merseyside Police, along with law enforcement agencies across the world, will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of those people who think they are above the law, and we will continue to target anyone involved in serious organized crime to keep this positive momentum going," Wilkinson said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
34K+
Followers
48K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Organized Crime#Money Laundering#Drug Dealer#Uk#Cocaine#Heroin#Mdma#Ap#English#Liverpool Crown Court#British#Marks Spencer#Associated Press#Stilton Cheese#Pic#Creamy Stilton#London#Uk#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Related
Public SafetyZDNet

Encrochat drug dealer betrayed by his love of cheese

A drug dealer's enjoyment of Blue Stilton cheese led to his capture and a sentence of over 13 years in prison. Carl Stewart, a Liverpool resident, was identified after he shared an image of cheese purchased at a UK supermarket. The 39-year-old shared his delight in the purchase over Encrochat,...
WorldFood & Wine

Photo of Cheese Leads to Guilty Plea from British Drug Dealer

No criminal wants to get caught with their hand in the proverbial cookie jar. But it's probably less embarrassing than being busted because you were holding a literal block of cheese. Surprisingly, that's what happened to a British drug dealer who was arrested after authorities were able to crack his identity based on a photo he posted to a chat site holding a hunk of Blue Stilton.
Law Enforcementcapradio.org

British Police Apprehend Drug Suspect Using Cheese Photo

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Carl Stewart posted a photo on a messaging app — he's holding Stilton cheese. Police were monitoring the site, and a fingerprint specialist used the photo of the hand to match Stewart with a crime. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning, I'm...
Public SafetyA.V. Club

A drug dealer's love of Stilton cheese was used to get him arrested

A 39-year-old from Liverpool has been undone by a block of cheese. While the most any of us typically suffer from cheese-based lapses in judgment is a bad stomachache and a permanent ban from county fairs, the Liverpudlian was arrested and sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison for crimes he may very well have gotten away with if he didn’t love cheese so damn much.
WorldBBC

Cheese photo leads to Liverpool drug dealer's downfall

A drug dealer was tracked down after sharing a photo of Stilton cheese. Carl Stewart, 39, was identified through his fingerprints after police analysed the image he posted in an online chat. He was jailed for 13 years and six months after admitting conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine, ketamine and...
Law EnforcementBBC

Police officer who stole drug dealers' cash jailed

A Metropolitan Police officer who pretended to stop and search drug dealers so he could steal their money has been jailed for eight years. Kashif Mahmood seized hundreds of thousands of pounds for an organised crime gang controlled from Dubai. The gang received information about when money was on the...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Drugs gang who dressed as key workers to dodge police during Covid lockdown and joked that there should be a weekly 'Clap For Dealers' are jailed for more than 33 years

A crime gang who dressed as key workers to avoid capture during the first UK lockdown, joking about a weekly clap for drug dealers, have been jailed. Andrew Doyle, 35, from Hammersmith, north London, used the name 'Neighbourhoodhero' on a secret encrypted messaging network while carrying out cocaine deals at the height of lockdown last year.
Posted by
Mental_Floss

Jailhouse Block: Liverpool Drug Dealer Shares Photo of Stilton Cheese, Promptly Gets Caught

Over the last several years, thousands of criminals conducted their nefarious ventures through EncroChat, a France-based communications system that used encrypted phones and other security features to keep everyone's data top secret. But European law enforcement finally managed to hack the system in 2020, leading to the arrest of nearly 750 suspected criminals in the UK alone. The UK’s National Crime Agency called it “Operation Venetic,” and many investigations are still ongoing.
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

Man Arrested for Drug Dealing After Posting Photo With Block of Cheese

A man was arrested in Liverpool, England Friday after posting a photo holding a block of Stilton cheese. According to Merseyside Police, the man's arrest was the latest in a string of arrests connected to an international operation targeting criminals who use a mobile encryption service to evade police detection.
CelebritiesPopculture

Actor Busted for Cocaine, Caught by His Own Camera

Former actor Sokol Ajazi has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking last month, and footage from his own dashcam is being used by the prosecution. Ajazi was observed moving large amounts of cocaine by detectives, who searched his car and found not only the drugs but incriminating evidence as well. The actor is known for movies like The Contract, Mercenaries and Una.
Worldtoofab.com

Drug Dealer Busted By Fingerprints After Posting Pic of Stilton Cheese

A drug dealer in Liverpool, England was busted when he posted a picture of his hands holding a block of cheese. Carl Stewart, 39, was identified by the Merseyside Police after they analyzed his fingerprints from a snap of Stewart and his Stilton cheese that was shared to the encrypted messaging service EncroChat, which is used as a type of criminal marketplace.