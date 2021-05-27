Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Mike Stanko on Memorial Day Weekend
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Treasured Dan’s Papers cover artist Mike Stanko has been featured on various covers celebrating the many holidays we hold dear—from a symphony of hearts for Valentine’s Day to a frontline of essential workers for Labor Day. In honor of Memorial Day 2021 and his first cover for this revered holiday, Stanko discusses the piece’s intriguing inspiration and surreal concept, as well as the holiday surrounding it.www.danspapers.com