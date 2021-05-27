Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Mike Stanko on Memorial Day Weekend

Several times in her 74 years of life, Marianne Faithfull has boomeranged from the brink of death. First there was the summer of 1969, when she overdosed on Tuinal sleeping pills in the Sydney hotel room she was sharing with her then-boyfriend, Mick Jagger; as she slipped under, she had a long conversation with his recently deceased bandmate, Brian Jones, who had drowned in a swimming pool about a week prior. At the end of their spirited talk, Jones beckoned her to hop off a cliff and join him in the beyond. Faithfull declined and woke up from a six-day coma.