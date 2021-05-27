Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Boris Johnson defends virus record after ex-aide's attack

By JILL LAWLESS
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZ4iq_0aDA0c9J00

LONDON — (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday rejected claims by his former chief aide that he botched Britain's coronavirus response and is unfit for office, denying an allegation his government oversaw tens of thousands of needless deaths.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also hit back after Dominic Cummings singled him out for criticism in an excoriating attack on the government.

Cummings, who left his job as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser in November, claimed the government’s slow and chaotic initial response, and Johnson’s failure to learn from mistakes, meant that tens of thousands of people had died unnecessarily.

“People did not get the treatment they deserved. Many people were left to die in horrific circumstances," he said in testimony to lawmakers.

Cummings — whose key role in the campaign to take Britain out of the European Union helped propel Brexit-backer Johnson into the prime minister's post — said Johnson was “unfit for the job,”

Johnson brushed aside the criticism, saying “some of the commentary I have heard doesn’t bear any relation to reality.”

“This has been an incredibly difficult series of decisions, none of which we’ve taken lightly,” Johnson said. He said that “at every stage, we’ve been governed by a determination to protect life, to save life.”

“What people want us to get on with is delivering the (reopening) road map and trying, cautiously, to take our country forward through what has been one of the most difficult periods that I think anybody can remember,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Cummings accused Hancock of lying to the public and said he “should have been fired” for mistakes including testing failures that saw patients with the virus discharged from hospitals to nursing homes. Thousands of people died with COVID-19 in British care homes in the first months of the outbreak.

Hancock said “the unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true.”

“I have been straight with people in public and in private throughout,” he told legislators in the House of Commons. “Every day since I began working on the response to this pandemic last January, I’ve got up each morning and asked: ‘What must I do to protect life?”

Opposition Labour Party health spokesman Jonathan Ashworth said that, whether or not Cummings’ allegations were true, the government had questions to answer.

“These allegations from Cummings are either true, and if so the secretary of state (Hancock) potentially stands in breach of the ministerial code … or they are false and the prime minister brought a fantasist and a liar into the heart of Downing Street,” he said. “Which is it?”

The U.K. has recorded almost 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe, and experienced one of the world’s deepest recessions in 2020 as three successive lockdowns hobbled the economy.

The government says it will begin an independent public inquiry into its handling of the pandemic within the next year. Opposition politicians, and families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, want it to start sooner.

A mass vaccination campaign that started in December has brought infections and fatalities down sharply, though Britain is now reckoning with a more transmissible new strain of the virus first identified in India. It is spreading across the country and scientists expect it to become the dominant variant in Britain, but they say existing vaccines appear to work against it.

Almost three-quarters of British adults have had one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 45% have had both doses.

The government has been lifting restrictions in stages, with indoor eating, drinking and entertainment venues reopening last week, but social distancing and mask-wearing rules still in place.

Hancock said it was “too early now to say” whether remaining social restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus could be lifted on June 21 as planned.

Johnson said removing the remaining measures would depend on how much the new variant drove an increase in cases, and the speed of the vaccination campaign.

“I don’t see anything currently in the data to suggest that we have to deviate from the road map,” he said. “But we may need to wait.”

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at:

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic ]

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine ]

[ https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak ]

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
34K+
Followers
48K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ashworth
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The New Attack#Britain#State Secretary#Press Secretary#Ap#The European Union#British#The House Of Commons#The Associated Press#Opposition Labour Party#Criticism#Testimony#Deaths#Politicians#Campaign#London#Horrific Circumstances#Downing Street#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Celebritiesbobfm.co.uk

Boris Johnson married Gary Symonds in a less important ceremony | UK

Downing Street reported Sunday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fianc மனைவிe Gary Symonds were married during a small private ceremony in London on Saturday. The Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed in the weekend newspapers that the couple got married in front of a small group of friends...
U.K.bbcgossip.com

Matt Hancock has Boris Johnson’s backing – for now | Katy Balls

To sack the health secretary would be to lend weight to Dominic Cummings’ criticisms of the prime minister. When Dominic Cummings gave evidence to MPs last week, few cabinet ministers came away unscathed. But one man suffered the most: Matt Hancock. While the former senior No 10 aide pulled no punches with his former boss, Boris Johnson – declaring him unfit to lead – it was the health secretary who ended up bearing the brunt of Cummings’ attacks.
Relationshipsnewsthump.com

Boris Johnson never had a coherent wedding plan, blasts Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds’ wedding was allegedly just made up as they went along, like everything else the prime minister is involved with, according to Dominic Cummings. Giving evidence to parliament’s Nuptials Select Committee, Dominic Cummings has revealed that the Prime Minister’s ‘small’ and ‘secret’ wedding was actually down...
EntertainmentTribTown.com

UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiancee in private ceremony

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, in a small private ceremony that came at the end of a tumultuous week during which a former top aide said he was unfit for office. The couple wed Saturday at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in...
WorldThe Independent

Tory ‘civil war’ putting 21 June unlocking at risk, Keir Starmer says

Boris Johnson and his ministers are too busy "covering their own backs" to properly counter the threat posed by the Indian coronavirus variant, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said. Following Dominic Cummings' explosive evidence about the prime minister's handling of the pandemic, Sir Keir said "mistakes are being repeated"...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson falls out of favour with public as Tory poll lead slashed in wake of Cummings evidence

Boris Johnson no longer enjoys the approval of the public and the Conservatives' lead fell by seven points in the wake of Dominic Cummings's testimony this week, new polling suggests.The prime minister's net approval rating plunged 12 points to -6 per cent in an Opinium survey conducted after his former special adviser told MPs Mr Johnson was not fit to lead the country.The same poll put the Tories on 42 per cent, down two points, and Labour on 36 per cent, up five points from the 12-month low of the last survey, which was taken after the latter's defeat...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson: How many children does the prime minister have?

Boris Johnson has married Carrie Symonds just over a year after the couple welcomed their first child.A Number 10 spokesperson said the couple married on Saturday, 29 May in a “small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral”.“The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer,” the statement added.The couple were engaged in late 2019 and welcomed their first child, a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in April 2020.In a statement announcing the birth, a spokesperson for the prime minister said While Wilfred is Ms Symonds’ first child, Mr Johnson is more familiar with the experience of parenthood....
EntertainmentPosted by
UPI News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson weds Carrie Symonds

May 30 (UPI) -- Boris Johnson this weekend became the first British prime minister in 200 years to get married while in office. Johnson, 56, married political campaign organizer Carrie Symonds, 33, in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London Saturday afternoon, a Downing Street spokesman told the BBC.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds to delay honeymoon

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have opted not to take an immediate honeymoon, as congratulations flowed in following their secret wedding on Saturday. The couple are instead expected to take time off and celebrate their marriage with a larger group of family and friends next summer, after a surprise ceremony in Westminster Cathedral and a low-key Downing Street garden reception.
U.K.thewestonforum.com

Great Britain: Former Boris Johnson’s advisor attacked

According to the former chief adviser to Boris Johnson, tens of thousands of Britons needlessly lost their lives in the pandemic due to the government’s massive failure. However, it is doubtful whether the allegations caused permanent damage to Johnson, especially since Cummings’ credibility was damaged. Dominic Cummings is one of...
Politicstrendswide.com

Watch: Boris Johnson faces MPs after ex-adviser accuses government of failing British public

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced MPs just minutes after his former adviser Dominic Cummings said that the British government had failed the British public. Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, asked Johnson about Cummings” claim that the government’s approach was a case of “lions being led by donkeys” and allegation that the UK prime minister considered COVID-19 a “scare story” as late as mid-March 2020.
Public Healthinvesting.com

No relation to reality: UK PM Johnson brushes off ex-aide's claims

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday brushed aside allegations from his former chief aide that his failings had caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths from COVID-19, saying "some of the commentary" bore no relation to reality. Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson's right-hand man until late last...