New Balance’s storied 990v series is about to receive its sixth iteration in 2022. Revealed by Teddy Santis, the Aimé Leon Dore founder and the newly appointed Creative Director for NB’s Made In USA program, the 990v6 is exemplified by the signature grey palette with reflective accompaniments that have marked the 990v line since its inception in forty years ago. The v6 sees the same multi-layered look, while the finely carved presumably with ENCAP cushioning continues the “chunky” aesthetic that has defined the dad-shoe look throughout its various installments.