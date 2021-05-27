Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

That Viral Photo of 'Roundmeal' Macaroni and Beef Product is Totally Fake

By Matt Novak
technewstube.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you seen that photo of a product called “Roundmeal,” the “protein-blasted” macaroni and beef product? The image has been making the rounds on Twitter and Reddit over the past 24 hours with people expressing both their disgust and delight at this weird food. But you’ll be sad (or relieved) to…

technewstube.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Macaroni#Protein#Disgust#Sad People#Twitter Inc#Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Skin CareEssence

No Drip Cleansing Cuffs: The Latest Skincare Product To Go Viral On Social Media

Tired of water dripping down your arm when you wash your face? LABeautyologist is fixing that. The most innovative skincare product just dropped! If you’re tired of water and face wash dripping down your hands everytime you go in for your skin routine, then you need to purchase the No Drip Cleansing Cuffs. Nai, the owner of LABeautyologist, created the cleansing puffs as a way to prevent water and product from dripping down your arms while washing your face.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Shedding Lizard's Skin Compared to 'Ground Beef' in Viral Video

A pet owner has shared what her lizard looks like while shedding his skin—with people comparing the reptile to "ground beef." Animal lover Dani regularly shares videos of her foster and rescue animals on TikTok, and one is clearly the star of the show. Dani, who posts under Danimal.Kingdom, shared...
Posted by
whowhatwear

Gone Viral: I Tested the Products Everyone on TikTok Is Obsessed With

We've all seen product recommendations on TikTok. In fact, it's the one app that can sell out an entire stock with one video. And as someone who doesn't buy something without reading at least 10 customer reviews first, tons of products have piqued my interest, especially when I see the videos talking about how they "changed their life." Since I work within the fashion and beauty space, I knew I had to put these viral products to the test and see how they worked for me. Whether you're on TikTok or have seen these products on the best-selling pages, you'll want to hear what I have to say.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
InsideHook

A Flight Attendant Went Viral for Sharing Controversial In-Flight “Hacks”

Last week, a flight attendant named Kat Kamalani posted a TikTok which has since amassed over 74,000 views touting three in-flight “hacks.”. The first hack Kamalani describes, and arguably the most universally beneficial, is one where she shares with viewers how to raise the aisle seat armrest. In the clip, Kamalani demonstrates as she lifts the armrest using a secret-to-me button located underneath, at which point the passenger is able to slide their legs around to the aisle to allow their neighbor to pass. Okay, fair enough.
Social Mediaarxiv.org

SOK: Fake News Outbreak 2021: Can We Stop the Viral Spread?

Social Networks' omnipresence and ease of use has revolutionized the generation and distribution of information in today's world. However, easy access to information does not equal an increased level of public knowledge. Unlike traditional media channels, social networks also facilitate faster and wider spread of disinformation and misinformation. Viral spread of false information has serious implications on the behaviors, attitudes and beliefs of the public, and ultimately can seriously endanger the democratic processes. Limiting false information's negative impact through early detection and control of extensive spread presents the main challenge facing researchers today. In this survey paper, we extensively analyze a wide range of different solutions for the early detection of fake news in the existing literature. More precisely, we examine Machine Learning (ML) models for the identification and classification of fake news, online fake news detection competitions, statistical outputs as well as the advantages and disadvantages of some of the available data sets. Finally, we evaluate the online web browsing tools available for detecting and mitigating fake news and present some open research challenges.
Behind Viral Videosglamourmagazine.co.uk

Beauty Bay has 10% off these viral TikTok products and you NEED our top 13 picks

You’ll be the next influencer in no time. Show of hands as to who vowed not to download TikTok when it first gained momentum and now finds themselves still scrolling through it at two o’clock in the morning? No shame, us too. Renowned for its iconic dance routines (we’re looking at you, Charli D’Amelio), the app has also become quite the platform for beauty influencers... and we’re not mad at it. Seriously, is there anything TikTok doesn’t include?
Beauty & Fashionstyleblueprint.com

10 Viral Products We Tried (And Love!)

Have you ever been scrolling through your favorite app and seen an item that you just had to buy? Us too. We’ve definitely fallen victim to the occasional influencer-sponsored Instagram post and targeted ads on our favorite social media sites, but luckily for us, some of those purchases have turned into our favorite products. From cult-favorite makeup items to highly marketed home gadgets, we tested out 10 viral products so you don’t have to!
Photographyephotozine.com

Save 20% On Pixum Photo Products

Pixum is giving you the chance to save 20% on all photo products when you use our exclusive code before the end of June 2021. Products include photo books and wall art which make perfect gifts for couples getting married, for people celebrating special birthdays or for photographers who just want a great way to present their photos. All products are made from high-quality paper and colours are vibrant.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Milo Ventimiglia Defends His Short Shorts After Viral Photos

Milo Ventimiglia is standing by his short shorts! The This Is Us star addressed the viral photos of him leaving the gym in some seriously short shorts during an appearance on The Talk Monday. "I swear to God this is just a guy leaving the gym," Ventimiglia said. "I wasn't...
Musicinspiredtraveler.ca

Anna Taylor-Joy: Who Was The Man Kissing Her In Viral Photos?

Musician Malcolm McRae has gone viral after being related to actress Anya Taylor-Joy. Malcolm McRae, Anya Taylor-Joy’s supposed boyfriend, is an Alabama-born actor and musician who has gone viral thanks to the compromising images that came to light with the famous The Queens Gambit actress. Taylor-Joy and musician Malcolm McRae...
NFLBattle Red Blog

TOTALLY NOT FAKE NEWS: Moving Towards Real Football

HOUSTON – With the draft a distant memory, and free agent signings mostly down to a trickle, the team can move on to the real action on the field (although with the itchy trigger claws of Nick Caserio, you can never say never with the Texans). “Please, for all that is holy, no more, please!!!” begged a Texans staffer. “I am so, so, so tired of trying to look up obscure tackling stats and DMV pictures for all of these guys Nick keeps signing. I swear to Easterby, if we sign just one more…one more [Easterby] linebacker, I will go so postal on this place…”
PetsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kevin Hart Totally Freaks Out Over Viral Ostrich Moment Right Out Of A Scene In Jumanji

A key part of the Jumanji franchise is the characters facing the elements especially the interaction between them and wild animals. But a fact the public may have forgotten about is Kevin Hart’s fear of ostriches. That put Hart’s interaction with the bird in Jumanji: The Next Level in a different light. Despite this, Hart’s fear remains intact. The actor-comedian totally freaked out over a viral ostrich moment right out of a scene in Jumanji.
Beauty & FashionCNN

27 products we tested in May (and totally loved)

At Underscored, our editors test what feels like endless amounts of products each month. Some are meh, but some are products we can’t believe we ever lived without. We’re committed to highlighting the best products out there, so we’ve decided to curate roundups of our favorite products we try each month.