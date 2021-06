WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is calling on the White House to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation into the origin of COVID-19. Recent reporting of three researchers at a Wuhan lab who sought medical treatment after becoming sick in November 2019 has painted a chilling picture of the early days of the pandemic. In recent weeks, top medical experts have also become more vocal in questioning whether COVID-19 could have been released from a Wuhan lab.