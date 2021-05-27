Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Disney dazzles with the origin story of Cruella de Vil

Wicked Local
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI saw the Disney cartoon “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” when I was 10. I do not remember it. Many years later, between 1996 and 2000, I saw Disney’s live-action remake, and its sequel, “101 Dalmatians” and “102 Dalmatians.” I do remember those, and I recall referring to them as pretty good but far from great. “Cruella,” which is both a prequel and an origin tale – of villainous Cruella de Vil, who desired a coat made of Dalmatian puppies – is great.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Jewell
Person
Nancy Sinatra
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emily Beecham
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Horace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Films#Dalmatians#Dalmatian Puppies#The Rolling Stones#Elo#Seifert Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Disney Plus!! “Cruella” Online Streams: How to watch Free from anywhere

The Movie “Cruella” 2021 an American crime comedy film supported the character Cruella de Vil from Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel. The Hundred and One Dalmatians and Walt Disney’s 1961 animated film adaptation. Access Cruella Online Stream. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and...
MoviesTVOvermind

Cruella 2 is Already in Development at Disney

Right now there are no solid details on when Cruella 2 will be arriving, nor is anything else locked down at this time, but the fact is that it will be happening, which is bound to make a lot of fans happy but might make some folks wonder what else is bound to happen before the prequel catches up with the original story. There’s a rumor that both Emma’s will possibly be returning so it’s fair to think that there’s more to this story that will continue to build things up to the point where it might have to end and become integrated with the original story. But then, sitting and thinking about things for a moment, there’s a good chance that Disney might want to retcon this story as it’s done with a couple of others. It’s not something that a lot of people will accept without a discussion and a debate here and there, but it’s definitely possible. Without knowing that much about what’s coming at the moment it’s easy to think that restructuring the story might be in the cards.
MoviesCollider

7 Movies Like 'Cruella' to Watch After Disney's Stylish Live-Action Remake

Cruella has long been considered one of the most wicked Disney villains of all time. After all, her name is basically "Cruel Devil" with some signature style. Disney's latest live-action reimagining, Cruella, gives us delicious insight into how she came to be so evil, with some unexpected twists!. Origin stories...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Loki Scores the Biggest Original Debut on Disney+

Not content with becoming Disney+'s biggest Marvel TV show, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed that the God Of Mischief's spin-off series has out-performed every other original release to arrive on the platform since it launched just over a year ago. That means, the opening episode of Loki was watched by more people in its opening week than the stage film Hamilton, the premier of Pixar's Soul and even the huge Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and the week isn't even up yet. Considering how all previous Marvel series have continued to grow in popularity during their run, what kind of figures Loki's final episode will receive is anyone's guess.
Beauty & Fashionmarketresearchtelecast.com

Cruella De Vil hair is all the rage among celebrities – check out the amazing looks

Cruella de Vil It is one of the biggest hits of the year. Since its premiere, the film starred the famous actress and style icon Emma Stone It is such a big event that a major American cosmetics brand launched a line inspired by the character. In addition, the Disney studios are already working on the second part of the film. The detail? Many celebrities have decided to bet on the “Cruella look” on their heads by wearing the bicolor hair, black and white, as one of the most famous villains in cinema.
Entertainmentthecut.com

This Theater Collective’s Work Is Inspired by Cruella de Vil and The Real Housewives

For its latest production, the erudite theater collective known as Fake Friends has turned its attention to one of our era’s seminal texts: the Real Housewives. The satire-cum-melodrama This American Wife — first staged in 2017 and performed virtually last month — blends actual Housewives dialogue with an eerie scenario in which the actors from the collective adopt standard reality-TV theatrics while playing exaggerated versions of themselves. Wife’s cocktail of lowbrow inspiration and highbrow commentary perfectly distills Fake Friends’ meta sensibilities, as also seen in as also seen in the Pulitzer-nominated 2020 streaming production Circle Jerk.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Disney+ Moves All Original Series to Wednesdays

Disney+ is permanently switching up the release schedule for its original series from Fridays to Wednesday. The decision comes after Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” which debuted last Wednesday, became the most-watched original series in the streaming service’s short history. The new release schedule will apply globally and begin with the service’s...
TV SeriesComicBook

Disney+ No Longer Launching Original Shows on Fridays, New Day Revealed

It looks like the decision to move Marvel's Loki series to a Wednesday release schedule was more of a broader test than a single decision. If it was a test, whoever was taking it passed with flying colors, as Loki was the most-watched series premiere for Marvel and Disney+. Now, all of the new Disney+ shows arriving in the future will be following in Loki's footsteps. In other words, Friday is no longer the new release day for Disney+.
Moviesboxden.com

Cruella 2021

Even though it's a Disney Flick sh*t had me at the edge of my seat, definitely a watch. Twist wasn’t that unexpected. I’d expect some form of that twist. Twist wasn’t that unexpected. I’d expect some form of that twist. #1 Live action Villain story. Maleficent a nice number two....
TV Seriesheroichollywood.com

Disney Plus Original Series To Launch On Wednesdays After ‘Loki’ Success

Fridays have always been considered by fans across the globe as Marvel and Star Wars days, as all of Disney Plus’ original programming has launched on the last weekday. Disney decided to shake it up a bit by releasing Tom Hiddleston’s Loki on a Wednesday, which confused many, and delighted others. With the change in schedule, Loki rapidly emerged as the most popular series on the platform with just one episode, beating out heavyweights likes WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Behind Viral VideosBBC

Cruella de Vil cosplay fan turns to TikTok in pandemic

Fans of cosplay have been unable to gather at their usual conventions because of the pandemic. Some have been finding new ways to meet others who enjoy cosplaying - the practice of dressing as a character from a film, book or video game. Heather Robbins, from Tunbridge Wells, in Kent,...
TV & VideosNashville Scene

Devil, de Vil and Solo Bo, Now Available to Stream

Here’s my solution for a lesser-discussed aspect of climate catastrophe as well as the carb crisis. We all know that rising ocean temperatures and increased acidification are very bad across the board. Well, the one thing that positively thrives in those situations is jellyfish. And since periodically someone raises the issue that jellyfish may strangle what’s left of the seas of life if humanity doesn’t do it first (there was a Discovery Channel program about this almost 16 years ago, not to mention Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Bright Future), I propose that someone should find a way to use jellyfish and jellyfish-related products as a substitute for the most delicious type of carbs. Look at all the keto products you see in grocery stores. Now imagine a carb substitute that helps keep the seas from dying. That, dear readers, is where I am at, and I sincerely hope you’re keeping your shit together.
MoviesThe Daily Star

Cruella: Enough Originality to Entertain Everyone

I'm long past the age where I get excited about Disney movies, but Cruella's trailer intrigued me enough to give it a try. After the success of Maleficent, another villain origin story seemed to be in the cards for Disney. While Maleficent mostly relied on Angelina Jolie's captivating performance to engage its audience, in Cruella both the Emmas demand attention anytime they're on screen. It also helped that Cruella de Vil's origin story wasn't widely known like Maleficent's, which was basically a retelling of Sleeping Beauty.
Moviesd23.com

The Stories Behind the Stories—and Storytellers—of Disney’s LAUNCHPAD

You’ve never met a girl like Val Garcia, the teen at the center of Disney’s LAUNCHPAD short Growing Fangs. Half human and half vampire, Val struggles with her identity and the fear that she’s not “enough” for either of the worlds that she straddles. Disney’s LAUNCHPAD will also introduce you to Gabriel, a delightful kid who loves ballet and pink tutus—an affinity that new friend Rob accepts without question, while Rob’s dad becomes suspicious in The Little Prince(ss). And the moving relationship at the heart of The Last of the Chupacabras is between an older Mexican Woman, clinging to tradition, and the dark and mysterious creature she unwittingly summons.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Wednesdays Are the New Fridays As Disney+ Shifts Original Series Release Schedule

It appears Loki’s nexus event has even ruptured changes over at Disney+. Deadline reports the streaming service has opted to change the release date for all future original series from Fridays to Wednesdays. Following the success of Marvel’s latest hero series premiere, the platform is banking on repeating the same formula for all scripted, unscripted and animated shows. The new schedule is outlined below.
TV SeriesPopculture

Disney+ Plans Major Shakeup for Original Shows

The Disney+ release schedule is undergoing a bit of a change. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the streaming platform has decided to shift its original series release dates from Fridays to Wednesdays. The move, according to TVLine, was made after Marvel's Loki shifted its premiere date from Friday, June 11 to Wednesday, June 9 and became the streamer's most-watched series premiere with 890,000 U.S. households tuning in, surpassing the first day of The Falcon and the Winter Solider at 795,000 and WandaVision at 655,000.
TV Showsvitalthrills.com

Disney+ July 2021 Movies, TV Shows and Originals

The Walt Disney Company has revealed the Disney+ July 2021 release schedule, which includes new movies, TV shows and originals. The Disney+ streaming service features movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Coming to the streaming service in July are...
TV Showsneworleansmom.com

Summer Must See Movies :: Part 1 – Disney’s Live Action Cruella

Comes in singing “Summa’ Summa’ Summa’ Time!” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith. That’s the anthem every summer!. I’m so excited about all the new movies and TV shows that are coming out this summer. If you are a movie / TV buff like me, you should be excited, too!