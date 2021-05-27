Bossier Cops on Lookout for Drunk Drivers on Memorial Day Weekend

A teenager has died in a traffic accident in DeSoto Parish. State Police say the wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy 84, east of Logansport. Troopers say the single vehicle accident left 15-year-old Seth Sloan, of Mansfield dead. He was not buckled up. Investigators say a 17-year-old friend of Sloan was driving the Dodge Challenger east on Hwy 84 near the Natural Gas Road when the driver lost control and the car ran off the road hitting a concrete retaining wall. The teen driver was buckled up and suffered minor injuries. Sloan, who was in the passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.