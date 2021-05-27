Cancel
Monkeys can pick up new 'accents' when they are around other species, study says

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pied tamarin monkey. Tainara Sobroza A new study gives us new clues into how languages can evolve on a biological level. The study looked at two monkey species in Brazil, which use the same calls but make them differently. The study found that one species picked up the "accent" of the other species to avoid…

Red-Handed Tamarins Can Mimic Other Species’ Accents

Brazil's Amazon Rainforest is home to various genera of tamarin monkeys. Tamarins are a group of diverse squirrel-sized primates that dwell in the forest's dense canopy. New research has shown that, if they live in proximity to one another, red-handed tamarins (Saguinus midas) may mimic pied tamarins’ (Saguinus bicolor) calls in order to communicate and avoid conflict. The study, published this month in Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology, is the first to show primates adapting to another species’ call pattern when entering new territories.
M&C Other News 05/27/21: Be Cautious When Around Cicadas

Researchers are saying to stay clear of the Cicadas. They’re not gonna harm you, but they’re squirting people! It’s called Honey Dew. Cicadas need to stay hydrated, so they squirt liquid out to scare you away. Did you know this? Most don’t because the Cicada infestation only happens every so many years!
Monkeys change 'accents' when under social and environmental pressure

(CNN) -- If you've ever changed your behavior due to social pressure, it appears you're not alone. Monkeys entering the territory of a different species adapt their primate calls to help them better understand one another, according to new research. The study, published in the journal Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology,...
Dogs Pick Up the Scent of Covid-19, Initial Study Finds

Six dogs detected the smell of the coronavirus on clothing and masks in a Phase 1 trial by scientists, CNN reports. The collaborative study between the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Durham University and the group Medical Detection Dogs found the canines’ sensitivity rate in smelling was 82% to 94% under controlled conditions.
New gut species could improve protein availability, study finds

UK researchers have discovered a new bacterial species living in the gut that they say plays a key role in nitrogen availability - the process that makes available amino acids and proteins for the host. Writing in Environmental Microbiology, ​the team identifies Desulfovibrio diazotrophicus ​as a family of bacteria that...
Guest Column: When scientists warn of a primate shortage, they're not monkeying around

Scientists are concerned that new COVID-19 variants popping up around the globe will evolve and could potentially thwart the treatments they've developed. Researchers are racing to develop new coronavirus vaccines and treatments, but many of them are running into a problem - a shortage of monkeys. Unless the government acts to preserve our scientists' access to nonhuman primates, medical advancement could grind to a halt.
A bite from a noble false widow can result in hospitalisation, study says

NUI Galway researchers are studying the noble false widow spider, an invasive species to Ireland, to better understand the potential impact of its bite. Scientists at NUI Galway have confirmed that a bite from the noble false widow spider could land you in hospital. In a new study published to...
New Plasmofluidic Chip can Perform PCR in Around 8 Minutes

In the event of the COVID-19 pandemic, reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) has been the benchmark for diagnosis. But the PCR part of the test necessitates heavy, costly machines and takes nearly an hour to complete, which makes it difficult to rapidly diagnose someone at a testing site. Scientists recently reported in ACS Nano about the development of a plasmofluidic chip with the ability to perform PCR in just around 8 minutes, which could expedite diagnosis during current and future pandemics.
Could Climate Change Force Vampire Bats North?

Vampire bats could soon make their way into the U.S. from Mexico due to climate change. One particular species can transmit rabies, news that’s concerning federal agriculture officials because the bats like to feast on the blood of large farm animals. Cattle-rich Florida is one of the places where the...
