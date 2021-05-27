Monkeys can pick up new 'accents' when they are around other species, study says

We all know how important it is to stay hydrated. But, sometimes, water on its own can taste a bit… well, plain. Enter the Bigelow BOTANICALS Cold Water Infusion line. When you’re thirsty and craving something flavorful and good for you, you’ll want to reach for one of these on-trend flavors – like Watermelon Cucumber Mint! Does that sound refreshing or what?! With delicate watermelon, refreshing cucumber, and a hint of fresh mint, this flavor is just what you’ll need to get through the day. In fact, here are our 3 favorite times to enjoy a glass (or bottle if you’re on the go!):