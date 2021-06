There’s a date that will loom large when it comes to the recruitment of former LSU quarterback TJ Finley — June 3. That’s when the SEC’s presidents are reportedly set to vote on whether to do away with the league’s rule that requires intraconference transfers to sit out a season before being eligibly. Although the NCAA passed a one-time transfer waiver this spring, that one hurdle is still in place in the SEC, for now, and the status of that rule will factor into Finley’s decision on where to transfer, he told AL.com on Sunday.