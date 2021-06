“The name of the place is I like it like that…come on, let me show you where it’s at…”. For this 3rd installment of an intimate art preview, the name of the place is Millworks. And like the authors of this hit song from the ‘60s, the Dave Clark Five, Millworks is now featuring a different quintet comprised of diversely talented artists, as varied as their menus offerings. View this new show through June 13 on the main lobby wall. Come out this Saturday, June 5, for “First Saturday,” where many of the artists will be working in their studios.