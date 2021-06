On May 25th a reckoning with systemic racism was reignited. It's still here — and so are we. In April, six English Premier League clubs were among those who attempted to form an NFL-style European Super League, sending shockwaves through the world of sport. Swift and firm action from football’s governing bodies ensured that the venture spectacularly collapsed in just three days. As the Super League lay in tatters, multiple voices asked why the sport couldn’t act as quickly and decisively when addressing racism.