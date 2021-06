The Peruvian company will install an F2 MB flexographic press, an SL3 laminator, and a Compack 2 slitter at its new plant in Lurín, south of Lima. Girona – Comexi, a specialist in solutions for the flexible packaging printing and converting industry, and UnionPlast, a Peruvian company which specializes in the production of flexible packaging, have strengthened their business relationship after the acquisition by the company of an entire Comexi line. The F2 MB flexographic press, the SL3 laminator, and the Compack 2 slitter will be installed in the new UnionPlast plant, which is being constructed in Lurín, south of Lima. This installation will allow the company to increase its production capacity.