Clearview AI hit with sweeping legal complaints over controversial face scraping in Europe

By Ian Carlos Campbell
technewstube.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivacy International (PI) and several other European privacy and digital rights organizations announced today that they’ve filed legal complaints against the controversial facial recognition company Clearview AI. The complaints filed in France, Austria, Greece, Italy, and the United Kingdom say that the…

