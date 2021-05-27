Cancel
Hot beach summer is coming

By Rani Molla
technewstube.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay hello to the beach this summer. | Spencer Platt/Getty Images 2020 was the summer of road trips. 2021 is the summer of resorts. If 2020 was the summer of road trips, 2021 is the summer of resorts. While many of last year’s trends persist — vacation home bookings and car rentals are among the few segments…

technewstube.com
Lifestyle
Travel
Interior Designhandymantips.org

Tips for Keeping a Hot Sunroom Cool In the Summer

A sunroom is the perfect place to spend your summer days! Or is it? Although you can technically use your three-season sunroom during the summer, many people find that it’s too unbearably hot. That means the door gets shut in the winter, but it gets shut in the summer too, drastically reducing the amount of time you get to spend enjoying your space.
TravelWPTV

How to find the best travel deals this summer

If you’re planning to travel this summer get ready to pay up. That's the message from travel experts who say airfare prices are now on the rise for both domestic and international flights. With Memorial Day weekend underway, the summer airline travel season is officially in full swing. However, unlike...
Traveltraveldailymedia.com

Frequent flyers plan to fly six times in next year. Is the travel industry ready?

New research released by Collinson’s Priority Pass has revealed that pre-pandemic frequent flyers are ready to get back on a plane, claiming they expect to fly nearly six times in the next 12 months. Compared with pre-COVID averages of almost 10 flights per year, this represents a 61% recovery compared with 2019 travel.
Traveldangerous-business.com

The 5 Best Tours in Aruba: These Day Trips are Worth Taking!

Travel looks very different right now depending on where you're from and where you're going. Be sure to check local restrictions and be willing to adhere to any and all safety regulations before planning a trip to any of the places you may read about on this site. Also, some posts on this site contain affiliate links, meaning if you book or buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you!). Read the full disclosure policy here.
Travelbuckeyebusinessreview.com

The Travel & Leisure Vacation Spot Of The Year!

Lower tier timeshares are not any higher than your standard Hyatt Place, nonetheless they go all the way up to Ritz Carlton and Four Seasons partnerships. In the approaching months, BookTandL.com will add new services and features to make Travel + Leisure content material extra accessible and easier to guide on-line. Currently, travelers can guide hotels, actions, car rentals, flights or bundles through the site. Called BookTandL.com, the platform permits travelers to research and guide trips in a single online vacation spot, leveraging Travel + Leisure content all through the purchasing journey. A Bleisure traveler is solely a enterprise traveler who wish to benefit from a business trip to discover the vacation spot they’re visiting for enterprise purposes. It may be half a day, two hours, a weekend, and you realize what? To a sure extent, everyone tries to be a Bleisure traveler.
Miami Beach, FLatlantanmagazine.com

Unparalleled Experiences Await Travelers in Miami Beach This Summer

The vacation capital of the world and named North America’s Leading City Destination in 2020 by the prestigious World Travel Awards, Miami Beach is the perfect destination for travelers seeking unique and safe experiences this summer that will last well beyond checkout. Among gorgeous weather and seven miles of sandy beaches, Miami Beach is truly like no other place in the world, offering an array of award-winning restaurants, attractions, spas, and hotels.
Travelbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Strive These 6 Travel And Leisure Stocks To Play A Vaccine

View our updated Cookies & Privacy Policy to be taught extra. Today’s leisure venues run the gamut from amusement parks to movie theaters to bowling alleys and in all places else individuals go to have a good time. Corporate travel has fallen off a cliff in the course of the...
TravelElle

The Best Beaches in the World

With the world on pause and sheltered in place, now is the time to dream. Yes, we will travel again—but for now, it's all about wanderlust. Whether you're dreaming of a quick weekend getaway, the ultimate surf, or spending this time at home to dream up the trip of a lifetime, a pristine beach is always a good idea. To get you inspired, here are some of the world's most beautiful beaches from South Beach to Sri Lanka.
Newport Beach, CAvisitnewportbeach.com

6 Reasons to Book a Summer Vacay in Newport Beach

After a long year spent cooped up inside, we could also use a little summer adventure. We’re talking sandy beaches, sun-kissed skin and sumptuous accommodations. And while you may not be ready to hop on a plane to the Bahamas, you can experience some barefoot luxury on the famed West Coast. But before you start booking, look no further than the coastal city of Newport Beach—Southern California’s premier destination for some fun in the sun. Don’t believe us? Here are six reasons this seaside destination is shore-ly the place to be this summer.
Traveluberant.com

Getting Tired of Santorini island tours? 10 Sources of Inspiration That'll Rekin

The very best excursion in Santorini are the watercraft as well as a glass of wine scenic tours. Every tour I've taken on Santorini has been fantastic (or very very good)-- and I've never had a bad experience. It's not absolutely needed to pre-book excursions before showing up yet if you get on a short visit (much less than five days) it's most likely a great idea to schedule your tour in advance. From June to September the very best excursions can be completely reserved weeks beforehand.
LifestyleTravelPulse

TravelBrands Launches Cruise Training for Both Agents and Clients

TravelBrands has launched an extensive training program to meet the needs of today’s traveller by enhancing knowledge of the new health and safety measures aboard their cruise line partners. Their mission is to ensure that both agents and their clients can confidently plan and enjoy their next cruise vacation to the fullest.
Long Beach, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Electronic beach passes will be available this summer in Long Beach

Beachgoers in Long Beach will be seeing something new for the first time at the shorefront this summer- electronic passes that will be offered as an alternative to the traditional plastic passes used by the city for decades. City officials have said that the electronic passes – which can be...
TravelTravel Weekly

Travel Curious portal enables agents to sell tours and activities

Travel Curious has added an agent portal to its website to enable the trade to earn commission from the sale of tours and activities around the world. The tours and activities specialist designed the portal with homeworking agents in mind but it can be used by all agents and hotel concierges.
TravelPosted by
Cleveland.com

Book your trip backwards: Get the rental car first

Most travelers start vacation planning by scouring the internet for a great flight deal. Then, it’s time to scout out hotels. Booking the rental car is a boring afterthought. But in 2021, you need to consider completely flipping the order of operations in which you book your next trip. Among...
TravelTime Out Global

Hotel Diaries: Four Season's Taste of a Dragon staycation

Like most people, you probably haven't left Hong Kong for more than a year. The closest we can get to travelling right now is exploring the city's verdant backyard and secluded islands and reposting throwback vacation photos on social media. Staycations also offer a little reprieve to pandemic-pummeled travel bans. So while we eagerly wait for leisure travel to resume, and with a staycation being the closest thing we have to a holiday, we've created 'Hotel Diaries', a series that will give you a peek inside the best hotel accommodations in town. Hopefully, when travel resumes and tourists start coming to the city once again, this guide will help them decide which hotel to consider for their stay.
TravelPhillyBite

How to Prepare for Post-Pandemic Getaways

As travel opportunities reopen with increasing COVID-19 vaccinations and a decline in cases, eager travelers are booking post-pandemic trips to connect with friends and family, celebrate a special occasion, or get out of the house. Travel Advisors Guide To Pandemic Getaways. However, after years of making their own travel arrangements...