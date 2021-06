The hacking attack targeting Android devices that started earlier this spring continues to infect devices worldwide. It’s being described as “ingenious”. It is literally spreading on its own. The damages are widespread and growing. Computer security firm Praedo began publicly raising the alarm over the attack about three weeks ago. This attack is specifically aimed at devices using the Google Android operating system. The numbers could be staggering. A lot depends on how well you listen to the experts about following sketchy fishing attacks that show up on your devices. About 70% of mobile devices worldwide use one version or another of the Android OS.