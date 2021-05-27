Cancel
Hoboken, NJ

Former Lancer Teammates Meet in MAC Championship

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo former Lancer baseball teammates met on opposing teams in the MAC Conference Baseball Championship series May 16 and 17 in Dallas (Pennsylvania) and Hoboken to decide the MAC Freedom Division Champion. Misericordia third baseman Austin Miles (LHS Class of 2017) and Stevens Institute of Technology second baseman, Brett Mendez (LHS Class of 2018) faced off against each other in a hard-fought series that ended on a walk-off run in the bottom of the 9th inning of a deciding third game that gave Misericordia the 10-9 win and the Conference title.

