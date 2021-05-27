Former Lancer Teammates Meet in MAC Championship

Just as was in past weeks, the boys lacrosse schedule is heavily populated with spotlight games featuring Top 20 teams. Only this time, there happens to be hardware involved. County and conference tournaments are in full swing right now. By Saturday, in fact, championship trophies will be captured in Essex, Passaic, Union counties and among the group of West Jersey programs that battle it out for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex title. That same day, the finalists will be determined in both Bergen and Morris counties.