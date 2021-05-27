HONORING THEIR SACRIFICE: The monuments at War Memorial Park at the Livingston Oval list the names of Livingston residents who died in defense of their country. The monuments include 25 from World War II, two from the Korean War, and two from the Vietnam War. “The veterans of the Livingston Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Jewish War Veterans greatly appreciate the Livingston Department of Public Works for installing lighting at War Memorial Park,” noted Brian Boyle, a member of both the VFW and American Legion, who took this nighttime photo. “The monuments honor those who were from Livingston who made the supreme sacrifice by giving up their lives so we could live in freedom.”