HOW ONE NASCAR FAN WON AN RV FROM CLINT BOWYER BY PLAYING FOX SUPER 6
Joe Driscoll is a rather private guy, living in Eutawville, South Carolina, a peaceful, quiet town roughly an hour’s drive from Charleston. As a drag racer in the 1970s and a mechanic by trade, Driscoll worked his way up the corporate ladder at UPS, where he retired after a 30-year career as the company’s East Region Automotive Coordinator, managing a massive fleet. Throughout his corporate career, Joe has stayed connected to motorsports but has never won anything – until last month’s NASCAR Cup race from Talladega.fox40jackson.com