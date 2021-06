The U.S. Supreme Court has before it three cases out of New York that present important constitutional and civil rights issues. The blockbuster case is a Second Amendment challenge to New York’s licensing regime for the carrying of concealed weapons, a challenge the Second Circuit rejected. Also before the court is a Second Circuit decision applying widely-established federal appellate precedent requiring civil rights plaintiffs pursuing malicious prosecution claims for dismissed criminal charges to establish their innocence. Finally, in a case out of the New York Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court will consider the extent to which prosecutors can introduce out-of-court testimony notwithstanding the Sixth Amendment’s strict Confrontation Clause because defendants “opened the door” to the hearsay testimony through their defense.