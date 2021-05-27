Cancel
Norlina, NC

Norlina VFD plans blood drive

 6 days ago

The Norlina Volunteer Fire Department will hold an American Red Cross Community Blood Drive from 2:30-7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at the fire house, 102 Center St., Norlina. The blood drive will be held in the conference room. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: Norlina.

