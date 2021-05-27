Norlina VFD plans blood drive

In April of 2018, both Warren County and the Town of Warrenton passed resolutions to establish an ongoing Public Arts Day on the first Saturday of June each year. This year will be the Fourth Annual Warren County Public Arts Day, and we are encouraging you to find a way to celebrate! If you are a local business or organization, we hope you will find a way to recognize and celebrate this day with your patrons. If you plan something, please let us know, and we will help advertise your event/happening on our social media channels.