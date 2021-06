The horror of the remains of 215 children being found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School has opened, or reopened, a wound in Canadian society. It’s reminded us of the birth defect in this country’s history, the cultural genocide of Indigenous people. So many are responsible. The state, the settler mentality, the colonial culture, the churches, the police. Most churches were involved, and most have made profound and heartfelt apologies, and taken ownership of this founding sin. They’ve got a ways to go, but they have heard and seen the anguish and the injustice.