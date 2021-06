The purpose of this meeting is to receive public input on P.L. 2021, c.16 known as the “New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act” (the “Act”), which legalizes the recreational use of marijuana by adults 21 years of age or older, and establishes a comprehensive regulatory and licensing scheme for commercial recreational (adult-use) cannabis operations, use and possession. Pursuant to Section 31b of the Act, each municipality has 180 days (by August 22, 2021) to provide municipal regulation or prohibition of any one or more classes of cannabis licenses.