Some people may believe that the newest business to open in Lambertville encourages fun rather than exercise. But those behind Pedego Electric Bikes say it does both. “People might think by riding an e-bike you’re kind of cheating, that you’re not getting as much exercise as a conventional bike,” said Bob Lonsdale, store manager for Pedego Electric Bikes in Lambertville. “But there have been different studies ... where they found that people actually get as much exercise if not more on an e-bike for two really big reasons. First is that they ride longer on an e-bike, and the second is because it’s so fun they do it more often.”